Major George Gibson NSDAR learns about Remote Area Medical

The Major George Gibson Chapter NSDAR met Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Flatwoods United Methodist Church, Jonesville, Virginia. Treasurer and Past Regent Charlotte Brooks performed the duties of Regent. Augusta Sinon was hostess.

Brooks called the meeting to order and began the DAR Ritual with customary participation by Chaplain Manerva Watson and members. Mary Sprinkle led the Pledge to the Flag of the United States of America, Becky Jones began The American’s Creed, and Linda Lawson started the Preamble to the Constitution. Brooks led singing of the National Anthem and read a Flag Quote: “The things that the flag stands for were created by the experiences of a great people. Everything it stands for was written by their lives.” Woodrow Wilson, 28th U.S. President.

Chaplain Watson gave the devotion. The Bible verse was Romans 5:2. It is easy to praise God when we feel blessed or are in good condition; however, can we still praise God when faced with strife? Our faith determines how we will respond as we meet the challenges of daily life. The devotion ended with a prayer.

For the American Heritage Minute, Hostess Augusta Sinon showed her father’s 1916 graduation announcement from William and Mary College. A debate topic during the 1916 ceremonies was whether immigration to the United States should be further restricted by the literacy test.

Andrea Cheak summarized the President General’s March 2017 online message. The focus was membership goals, Women’s History Month, and the upcoming 126th Continental Congress.

Agnes Marcum presented the Flag Minute by reading a myth that flags with less than 50 stars should not be displayed. According to the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry, the U.S. flag never becomes obsolete. Any officially approved American flag, irrespective of the number or arrangement of the stars and/or stripes, may continue to be used and displayed until no longer serviceable.

For the Indian Minute, Marcum read two quotes, the first by Chief Plenty Coups, Crow: “The ground on which we stand is sacred ground. It is the blood of our ancestors.” The second was by Chiksika, Shawnee: “When a white army battles Indians and wins, it is called a great victory, but if they lose it is called a massacre.”

Marcum reported that the DAR School theme for 2016-2019 is ”Targeting Education: Planting the seeds of tomorrow!” She read that education has always been at the core of DAR. The DAR schools were begun in rural and disadvantaged areas where public education was not accessible. Each school is now owned and operated by a private, non-profit corporation in the state in which it is located.

During the Conservation Minute, members learned that hair or string is not suitable for bird nest material as baby birds can become entangled. If yarn is put out, cut it into tiny pieces. Also, provide water for birds, especially in dry weather. Andrea Cheak mentioned the Peyton Heart Project whose mission is to raise awareness about suicide, bullying, and mental health. Volunteers make hearts by knitting, crocheting, paper cutouts, etc., and attach little tags with inspirational messages. These are handed out at school programs and placed in various locations.

Myra Richardson was scheduled to present the day’s program on the Remote Area Medical (RAM) but could not be present due to RAM duties in Cookeville, Tennessee. She works in the vision department making eyeglasses. She sometimes works every weekend or every other weekend and provides her own transportation; occasionally she must even pay for her own lodging. Other RAM clinic departments include dental services and basic medical care.

Sharon Harrell and Agnes Marcum gave the presentation using Richardson’s prepared materials and handouts. Both have attended several RAM clinics and advised everyone to go and see what all RAM does. RAM was started by Stan Brock, a former host of the TV show “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.” Brock described his vision for RAM as developing when he suffered a personal injury in a remote location in Guyana, South America. When he left Guyana, he vowed to find a way to deliver basic medical aid to people in the world’s inaccessible regions.

In 1985, Brock established the non-profit RAM. It initially began overseas, but was later expanded, especially to the Appalachian area. The RAM mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality health care to those in need. This is offered to anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis with no financial requirements. RAM headquarters is located near Knoxville. Harrell and Marcum participate in the annual Veterans Stand Down in Knoxville. Our local DAR chapters are some of the main service organizations for that event.

Names were drawn for an autographed book by Stan Brock entitled “All the Cowboys Were Indians.” Charlotte Brooks was the winner. Members were reminded to continue to report hours of volunteer service and recycled plastic pages. Also, save Box Tops for Education, coupons for active duty military, and stamps for the veterans stamp club.

The Major George Gibson Chapter’s 100-year celebration, previously scheduled for July 2017, was changed to July 2018 after chapter officers learned that the National Society DAR did not charter the chapter until 1918. The next chapter meeting was scheduled for April 29. Mary Sprinkle plans to provide a speaker on The Cedars. Becky Jones is hostess.

After the meeting was adjourned, members enjoyed a period of fellowship and refreshments provided by Hostess Augusta Sinon.