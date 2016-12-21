DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

Christ the King Catholic Church

Christ the King Catholic Church welcomes the new pastor, Father Ray Powell. Mass schedule is Sunday at noon and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The church is located at 816 Blue Top Road, Tazewell.

FBC New Tazewell

First Baptist Church of New Tazewell is now offering free dinner on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. before Bible studies for kids to adults. The church is located at 814 Buchanan Rd., New Tazewell. For more information call 423-626-5401.

Little Sycamore Baptist Church

The third Saturday night singing is cancelled for the month of December. To all members: You are invited back home. Your Mother needs you. Pastor, Rev. J.C. Bull. Phone 865-585-6461. God Bless You.

Mills Chapel Church

There will be a free holiday supper celebration and a winter coat and clothing giveaway, Dec. 22. Supper will be from 5-8 p.m. The church is located on Straight Creek Road, going toward the Justice Center. Everyone is welcome.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 7 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

On Wings as Eagles

On Wings as Eagles is a non-denominational church located at 213A S. Broad Street, New Tazewell. Tuesday meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, youth services and drama are at 6 p.m. Sunday services are Sunday School at noon, worship service at 1 p.m.

Pump Springs Baptist Church

Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate invites everyone to attend a Christmas Eve candlelight service and Lord’s Supper on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

There will be a Christmas morning service at Pump Springs at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. All other services are cancelled. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate the meaning of the season.

PSBC has added an early worship service. The early worship service is held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.

Springdale Baptist Church

Springdale Baptist Church will have a Christmas service on Dec. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Stand in the Gap

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office. For more information call the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Mondays from 1-5:30 p.m. The Stand in the Gap Coalition office is located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap.

Trinity Full Gospel Church

Trinity Full Gospel Church in Arthur will have a service Christmas day, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. For more information, call 423-626-7917.

Appalachian Aglow

Appalachian Aglow meets bi-monthly at the home of Lisa Leonard in New Tazewell. If interested, call 865-585-0091 for directions and information.

Chapel of the Good Shepherd

Chapel of the Good Shepherd, the only Lutheran church in Union County, has begun to hold worship services on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Paul Kritsch, pastor of the church, at 865-279-1279, or via e-mail at chapelofthegoodshepherd@outlook.com.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association

Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help. We now only have a few members. We do volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center and 15-minute Daily Devotions on WNTT Radio. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, we meet once a month at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For further information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

Dogwood Heights Baptist Church

Weekly services at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church include: Tis So Sweet Café Worship, Sunday from 8:30-9:45 a.m.; Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Evening Worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening – Bible Study at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited. Pastor, Travis Pressnell, Youth Pastor, Charlie Longworth.

FBC Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship

The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to First Baptist Church in New Tazewell. To learn more, call 423-626-5401 or visit at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Laurel Manor Nursing Home.

New Beginning Baptist Church

New Beginning Baptist Church has new meeting times. We now meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. and at 3 p.m. and on Sunday at 6 p.m. for Bible study. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. we have Visitation, Bridge Builders and Youth. On Sunday nights and other nights throughout the week we offer Life Application classes.

The church is located at 2305 Highway 63, four miles west of U.S. Hwy. 25E in Harrogate. For more information please call the church office at 423-869-7378 or Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491.

Regional Education Center

The Regional Education Center, an FBC Ministry Center, is located at 1724 Epps Street in Tazewell. They distribute food boxes on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Claiborne County need to bring proof of residence and income. The center is located behind the courthouse in Tazewell.

Servolution Health Services

The Servolution Health Services free medical and dental care clinic is open. Anyone from the Tri-State area is welcome. The faith-based clinic serves the uninsured of the area, from any state, whose income does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines. Servolution Health Services is located 8.7 miles from Harrogate, off Hwy. 63 in the old Powell Valley High School vocational building in Speedwell. The address is 245 Powell Valley School Lane. To determine eligibility, make an appointment or for more information call 423-419-5070.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church

The Thompson Chapel Clothing Bank is in need of any and all donations. We are open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 626-3913 or 626-4435 for info.

Twin City Baptist Church

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.