Students visit Titanic Museum

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Student Support Services (SSS) program took a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to visit the popular Titanic Museum on Dec. 2.

Sixteen students from the SSS program along with staff members enjoyed a guided tour of the Titanic Museum. While there, they had the opportunity to view Titanic artifacts, walk the Titanic’s grand stair case and touch the frozen surface of an iceberg while experiencing the temperature of 28 degree water. As visitors, the students were given actual passenger names for the tour and discovered the fate of their passenger at the end. The crew wrapped up their day with a shopping trip to the Tanger Outlets and dinner in Pigeon Forge.

The SSS program at LMU serves 165 qualifying students on campus and provides advising, tutoring, counseling, mentoring and career planning to help students succeed in a post-secondary education. The program takes two to three trips in the fall semester and one in the spring. The program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education. For more information about the program, please contact Lila Combs, director, at 423-869-6213.

Photo submitted LMU Student Support Services participants recently visited the Titanic Museum. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LMU-at-Titanic.jpg Photo submitted LMU Student Support Services participants recently visited the Titanic Museum.