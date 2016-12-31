Puckett awarded medal, certificate

The Maj. George Gibson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a bronze JROTC medal and certificate to Amber Puckett, a Thomas Walker High School student, at the school’s awards day in May.

Past Regent Charlotte Brooks presented the award, which is given annually by the Maj. George Gibson Chapter to a deserving Thomas Walker cadet.

Bronze medals are awarded by NSDAR at the high school or junior college level. The recipient must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during participation in an ROTC program.

The student must be in the upper 25 percent of classes in ROTC and academic subjects, and must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.

Puckett is the daughter of Peggy Clifton, of Rose Hill.

Photo submitted Pictured are Charlotte Brooks and Amber Puckett. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dar.jpg Photo submitted Pictured are Charlotte Brooks and Amber Puckett.