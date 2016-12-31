DAR chapters participate in programs

The Maj. George Gibson Chapter NSDAR was among members from Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution (CAR), participating in A Tribute to Pioneers and Patriots.

A memorial service was part of the 16th anniversary of the Raid at Martin’s Station. The event was sponsored by the Martin’s Station and Overmountain Men Chapters of the Virginia SAR.

Maj. George Gibson member Agnes Marcum placed a wreath in front of the SAR monument, which is dedicated to the memory of Joseph Martin and the more than 200,000 settlers that passed through the gap giving birth to a great nation, and the building of the spirit of the American frontier. More than 20 wreaths were placed at the monument.

Visitors were welcomed by Wilderness Road State Park Manager Scott Bowen and the guest speaker for the event was Ed Truslo president of VA-SAR.

Local DAR members Agnes Marcum and Karen Potter-Hughes also participated in the Armed Forces Day program Celebrate Freedom in May at the Middlesboro city parking lot.

The program began with the Presentation of Colors, the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance”

Special recognition was given to each branch of the service.” As each branch was recognized the Middlesboro High School Band played a medley of military songs from each branch.

Guest speakers were commander of the 1/149th Mountain Warriors Capt. Michael Moynaham and author Dr. Michael T. George.

The program closed with a wreath laying ceremony by Agnes Marcum, Maj. George Gibson DAR and Karen Potter-Hughes Kentucky Path DAR. Each member placed a patriotic wreath at the new World War II monument. Jim Hyde gave a closing prayer.

