NSDAR hosts 99th Founders’ Day Luncheon

The Maj. George Gibson Chapter NSDAR met on July 23 at the Rose Hill Christian Church in Rose Hill, Virginia, for a catered luncheon hosted by Irene Hargraves

Regent Nancy Britton called the meeting to order and began the DAR Ritual with customary responses by Chaplain Manerva Watson and the group. Dolores Ham led the Pledge of Allegiance, Joy Burchett began The American’s Creed and Sharon Harrell started the Preamble to the Constitution. Charlotte Brooks led singing of the national anthem and Regent Britton read the flag quote.

Regent Britton welcomed everyone along with two special guests and prospective new members, Jerry Ann Beeler and daughter, Tina Cooper, introduced by Joy Burchett.

Chaplain Watson gave devotion, “Little by Little.”

The chapter is celebrating its 99th anniversary this year. Registrar Andrea Cheak presented a short history of how the chapter was established. Elizabeth Ball Kincaid and her daughter, Nannie Lee Kincaid Stickley, were already members of the National DAR. Kincaid invited her area cousins of Maj. George Gibson descent to a daylong meeting to try to form a DAR chapter in his name. Although Kincaid started the process, she passed away before the meeting was held. Stickley continued her mother’s efforts and invited the cousins to visit on July 25, 1917 for a “spend-the-day” party. Those attending the party became the charter members of the Maj. George Gibson Chapter.

Registrar Cheak learned through further research that prior to the formation of the Maj. George Gibson Chapter, there were already eight National DAR members who were descendants of Maj. George Gibson. Seven lived in this area; the eighth in Pennsylvania. These local DAR members, besides Kincaid and Stickley, were Mollie Moss Evans, Myrtle Thomas Gibson, Rose Gibson Low, Ida Moss Philips and Edna Moss Foley. Cheak said she found these local members’ actual applications on the DAR website, six of which were approved in April 1917 and the seventh in July 1917.

Other Stickley, who was already a DAR member, the applications of most charter members were not approved until November 1917. Their names were Lucy Gibson Bales, Bartie Gibson, Cornie Gibson Fugate, Elizabeth Gibson Harmon, Annie Bales Kincaid, Olivia Morrison Orr, Minnie Pridemore McKeehan, Anna Gibson Campbell, Lula Campbell, Lucy Gibson Ewing, Amelia Gibson Carr, Elsie Harmon Disque and Nanette Gibson. Cheak plans to provide more information on their applications at a future meeting. Regent Britton lit three candles in honor of the founders of NSDAR, VADAR and the Maj. George Gibson Chapter.

Andrea Cheak also presented a message from our new NSDAR President General Ann Turner Dillon. The theme, Moving Forward in Service to America, is represented by an Arrow oriented west to honor many members whose ancestors ventured beyond the eastern seaboard to settle the nation. The Society will move forward as members move beyond themselves and look for ways to impact the communities where they live and work.

President General Dillon encouraged chapters to incorporate meaningful service into each and every chapter meeting. The Celebrate America Committee will continue, renamed the Service to America Committee. She saluted the prior NSDAR administration for reminding us that in order to remain relevant and purposeful, we must be a service organization that makes a meaningful difference in communities from coast to coast. Dillon asked that chapters begin now to celebrate NSDAR’s 126th birthday with the second annual DAR National Day of Service on Oct. 11.

Joy Burchett offered the National Defense message by reading about the 26th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

Regent Britton reported that fourteen people celebrated Flag Day on June 14 with a bell ringing at the Flatwoods United Methodist Church, Jonesville, Virginia. Agnes Marcum provided the Flag Minute by reading that the 1777 resolution establishing a national flag is what became known as Flag Day.

Agnes Marcum gave the Indian Minute by reading three statements about American Indians. She also provided the DAR School Minute by naming several ways that Hindman Settlement School is changing the lives of their students and the community and by reporting on the number of ink cartridges, soup labels, box tops, and cash that our chapter has sent to the DAR and Indian schools in 2016.

The chapter’s 100th Year Celebration Committee announced several ways in which members can begin commemorating next year’s event. Some of these were to begin bringing something related to 1917 to each meeting and to research what types of food might have been served at that initial “spend-the-day” party in 1917. The committee encouraged all chapter members to attend the 100th Founders’ Day meeting next year and to invite as many descendants of Maj. George Gibson as can be located. Further plans are to be announced later.

Myra Richardson, Sharon Harrell and Agnes Marcum are again participating in the annual Veterans Stand Down in Knoxville, Tennessee. During the year, they have crocheted hats and collected socks and blankets/throws. They still need more blankets/throws and will need more yarn for next year’s Stand Down as well as for chemo caps Marcum crochets. Members were asked to check yard sales for yarn and to bring one skein of yarn to the August picnic.

Regent Britton offered several helpful tips under the Conservation and Women’s Issues Minutes.

The chapter has recycled 4,675 plastic bags in 2016, and also continues to collect Box Tops for Education, coupons, cancelled postage stamps, ink cartridges and silica gel packs.

Additionally, members present included Andrea Cheak, Becky Jones, Agnes Marcum, Myra Richardson, Becky Royal, Augusta Sinon and Mary Sprinkle.

The next chapter meeting will be the Freedom Picnic in August, hosted by the Kentucky Path DAR Chapter of Middlesboro.