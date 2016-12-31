Local NSDAR chapter meets

The Maj. George Gibson Chapter NSDAR met Sept. 18 at the Flatwoods United Methodist Church in Jonesville, Virginia. This was an annual meeting in honor of Constitution Day, Sept. 17, and Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Regent Nancy Britton called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. The group participated in the DAR ritual ending with a flag quote by Abraham Lincoln.

Charlotte Brooks presented a program on the United States Constitution. Regent Britton presented the American History Minute on Constitution Day.

For the Conservation Minute, Britton read that September was Mold Awareness Month. Check your house and garage for mold before fall and winter. September was also National Honey Month. The beekeeping industry says honey is a natural and beneficial sweetener.

Under the Women’s Issues Minute, Britton stated that, for brain health, we need 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise weekly and a physically active life. Get your flu shot — the CDC reports that people who get a flu shot have a 77 percent reduction in hospitalization for flu symptoms.

At the end of today’s meeting, members rang individual bells for Constitution Week and Constitution Day. The group also entered the church sanctuary for a ringing of the Flatwoods United Methodist Church bell in honor of the Constitution.

Agnes Marcum, Myra Richardson and Sharon Harrell planned to attend the “Veterans Stand Down” in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sept. 24. They had over 150 large bags for the veterans to use to collect their items. Each bag has been supplied with two pairs of socks, one crocheted toboggan and one blanket throw. On Oct. 1, Myra Richardson was scheduled to work the “Veterans Stand Down” in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Regent Britton noted that Sept. 24 was also a National Day of Service and Remembrance as well as Patriot’s Day.

The October chapter meeting will be hosted by Regent Nancy Britton. The program “Remembering our Veterans and Supporting our Troops” will be presented by Marcum, Harrell and Richardson.

Photo submitted NSDAR members pictured are, from left: Agnes Marcum, Myra Richardson, Manerva Watson, Sharon Harrell, Linda Lawson, Charlotte Brooks and Nancy Britton; also present was Augusta Sinon.