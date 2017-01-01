LMU students collect food for MOH

Photo submitted

The students of Student Support Services at Lincoln Memorial University collected canned food all semester for the Mission of Hope Christmas Collection. This resulted in five cases of food presented to Emmett Thompson, Director of Mission of Hope in Knoxville, during the Annual LMU Tree Lighting on Dec. 1. Pictured from left, Allison Avera, Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) undergraduate student, Thompson and Lila Combs, Director of Student Support Services at LMU. Avera is one of two recipients of the Mission of Hope Scholarship, which is awarded annually at LMU.