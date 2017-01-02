Leigh Ann Riggs interns for OOBE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Leigh Ann Riggs, a senior apparel, textile and design major at Bob Jones University, interns for OOBE, located in Greenville, South Carolina.

Riggs, a resident of Tazewell, serves in the design department. Her responsibilities include creating fashion illustrations using Adobe Illustrator, doing trend forecasting, creating mood boards and flats, working with merchandise, sewing, doing product quality tests, organizing and creating notebooks of tech packs for accounts by year and garment description. Riggs also attends meetings with creative and design teams for various company accounts.

“My internship has been extremely beneficial both in making connections in my field and learning by doing,” says Riggs. “I have found mentors who care about my future and want me to move forward and excel in my field and who are going above and beyond to help me do so. I feel that by working and learning from OOBE I have a far better grasp on what I would like to do with my future than I did just four months ago, and I am so thankful.”

