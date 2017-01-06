Kiwanis Club hears from local pastor

Photo submitted
Rev. Scott Cannon, center, brought the message of a special gift, the birth of Jesus, to a recent Christmas meeting of the Wilderness Road Kiwanis Club at the Gondolier Restaurant in Harrogate. Cannon is the pastor of Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate. Betsy Maples and Joe Blascoe are shown visiting with the modern-day messenger.
