Walters State Debate team continues to win

The Walters State Debate team’s fourth tournament of the semester led to more awards. The freshman team of Daniel Kish and Jake Muscari advanced to quarter finals at the Tennessee Porch Swing Tournament hosted by Carson-Newman University. Both debaters also captured awards for their speaking ability. The novice pair’s accomplishments are particularly impressive given that they were in the same bracket with varsity debaters. Walters State was the only two-year college in the field, which included Purdue University, Belmont, Covenant, North Georgia and the host school, Carson-Newman.

“The fact that our debaters performed so well against a tough field of four-year schools while our student leadership had other special opportunities that took them elsewhere is indicative of the depth our team is blessed to have,” said Robert E. Pratt, II who serves as director of debate and teaches speech communications at Walters State.

Other Walters State debaters participating in the tournament were Eve Winstead, Robert Sanchez, Rebekah Frith and Storm Heselschwerdt.

Last year, a school record 24 people debated for Walters State at least once and that growth is continuing with new arrivals joining the team each semester. Debate plans to host its second tournament of the year at Walters State’s Sevier County Campus on Feb. 3 and 4.

