VFW holds annual Christmas Angels program

Photo courtesy of Stacy Curry

Christmas was made special again for some young people by the local VFW Post #8779 in New Tazewell. Several people and businesses contributed to the annual event. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to give out gifts to the children who attended.

Photo courtesy of Stacy Curry Christmas was made special again for some young people by the local VFW Post #8779 in New Tazewell. Several people and businesses contributed to the annual event. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to give out gifts to the children who attended.