Area Happenings

Driver License Safety Checkpoints

The Tennessee highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Jan. 22-28 on Cave Springs Road and State Route 33 in Claiborne County. Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Bee Friends

Spring is just around the corner. If you are thinking about keeping bees, whether you are new to the idea, have been around bees a lot, or anywhere in between please join us at our next meeting on Feb. 2. All are welcome. This month Bodie Osborne will be speaking about bee nutrition and making more honey. We are BEE FRIENDS, the local beekeeping group. We meet monthly, on the first Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Tazewell Campus (the old high school) of Walters State Community College. As you enter the parking lot for Walters State, there will be a banner at the door to the auditorium. Coffee and dessert will also be available at no cost.

Joint Operating Commission

The Joint Operating Commission (JOC) of the Claiborne Economic Partnership will be meeting Feb. 3 at noon at Old Town Grill. The public is welcome to attend.

Benefit Chili Supper

The Broken Spur Dance Club will be having a chili supper on Feb. 4 from 4-7 p.m. for Dylan Bray and his family to help out with medical expenses. Anyone who wants to cook please contact Heather Tarver or Lisa Tarver. Tickets will be $5 per person. The ticket includes a bowl or cup of chili, side dish, dessert and drink. Vendor tables may also be set up for various items, such as cookies, cakes, crafts or something handmade such as scarfs or hats. There will also be a raffle for a few prizes. Everyone is invited to come out and help to show the family love and support.

NTVFD Meeting

The North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. This is the annual election meeting. We will have nominations and election of officers and board members for 2017. If you are interested in becoming an officer or board member, please attend this meeting.

Claiborne County Planning Commission

The Claiborne County Regional Planning Commission will hold its next scheduled meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 1732 Main Street, Tazewell. The public is welcome to attend.

New Tazewell Little League Signups

Signups for the New Tazewell Little League will be held every Tuesday in February at Hardee’s in Tazewell from 6-8 p.m. The dates are Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The tryout date is March 4 and opening day will be held April 1. Tryout times will be announced at signups. Tryout and opening day rain dates will be announced later, and opening day game times will be announced later as well. Anyone who has an interest in becoming a paid umpire for the 2017 Little League season, please stop in at Hardee’s during the signup nights for more information.

Bass Fishing Tournament

Mark your calendars — the Claiborne County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 16th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament is scheduled for April 1. Entry forms are available by email (roghager@yahoo.com), pickup at Claiborne 911 center at the Claiborne Justice Center, at Rigsby’s Bait & Tackle, at Southern Outdoors, boat docks in Claiborne County or by calling 423- 626-5339. Come out and support your volunteer Rescue Squad.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Laurel Manor Nursing Facility. Community partners: Alzheimer’s Tennessee; Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice; Laurel Manor Nursing Facility; Lambert Bookkeeping & Financial Services; Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.; Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home; Eastridge Apartments LLC; Claiborne County Office on Aging. Everyone welcome.

Free Smoke Alarms

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (Dept. of Commerce & Insurance) will provide and install free smoke alarms to eligible households. If you live in the Springdale VFD district and need smoke alarms in your home, please provide the VFD with the following information: name, address, number of bedrooms, (number of children, handicapped living in house), daytime and evening phone number, and if you presently have any working smoke alarms. If you are unsure what fire district you are in, send the information anyway and we will make that determination. (DO NOT CALL 911.) Send the information to: Springdale Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. 327, New Tazewell, TN 37924. Someone will contact you when we will be installing the alarms. If may take some time to compile the information and get to all the qualifying homes. However, this is a two-year project, so please be patient. The American Red Cross and Springdale VFD will decide the order of installation.

Narcotics Anonymous

NA meetings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Sycamore Valley FCE Club

The Sycamore Valley FCE Club still has pecan pieces for sale at $9 per pound. This is our fundraiser to help 4-H Club and CEASE shelter. Contact Jane Fugate at 423-626-7496.

Weight Watchers Meetings

Weight Watchers meetings began Jan. 3 in the fellowship hall of the New Tazewell United Methodist Church. The meetings will be held each Tuesday at 5 p.m. The church is located across from Coffey Funeral Home. For more information call 423-489-9987.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Arthur Community Center Association

The Arthur Community Center Restoration Organization has regular meetings the second Thursday and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur Community Center. All residents of Arthur Community are encouraged to attend. The ACCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration of the Arthur Community Center for the public to use for meetings, family reunions, wedding receptions, etc.

Beginner’s Computer Class

The Claiborne County Public Library is hosting a beginner’s computer class at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center every other Friday at 1 p.m. For more information call the library at 423-626-5414.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Free Adult High School Classes

The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes for students to earn credits to receive their Tennessee state high school diploma. Flexible scheduling is available for both day and evening classes. For more information, contact the Adult High School at 423-626-8222.

Free Spay and Neuter

The Animal Welfare League of Claiborne County is sponsoring a free spay/neuter for dogs and cats in the Claiborne County area for families with income less than $30,000 per year, depending upon the number of people in the household. Pick up applications at Harrogate Hospital for Animals, Russell Veterinary Services or Rowland Veterinary Services. You can also request spay applications at awlccspay@gmail.com . Complete application, including proof of income and mail to AWLCC, 200 Hatfield Morgan Lane, New Tazewell, TN 37825 or scan/email to email address above. Be sure to include a phone number.

Free Tech Classes at Library

Need help with technology? Would you like to learn more about your mobile device? You can now schedule an appointment at the Claiborne County Public Library for free help sessions. The library will be able to help with the following: Computers, tablets, phones, use of apps, etc.

Come prepared with: The device you need help with; any necessary usernames and passwords needed to access your device and/or accounts; the device fully charged, if not, please bring a charger; questions and/or concerns about your device.

The library staff will not: Run diagnostics; troubleshoot or fix any malfunctioning devices (unless related to library services); run antivirus scans; computer maintenance; replace parts on a device; credit card transactions.

Call for information, more details or to schedule an appointment at 423-626-5414 or email at claibornelibrary@gmail.com. One-on-one or group appointments are available.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.