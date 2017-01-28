Basket workshop scheduled

UT-TSU Extension Partnership in Claiborne County is offering a basket workshop on Feb. 18 at Harrogate Senior Center from 10 a.m. until they’re complete.

This basket is a great basket for storing your grocery bags to use again. The basket has a leather handle to hang on a wall or door and a hole in the wood bottom to retrieve the next bag. Participants will be learning the heritage skill of basket making as they make this basket.

The cost for the workshop is $25, which covers the supplies to make the basket. Call the extension office at 626-3742 to register or for more information. You must register for this workshop by Feb. 8.

Participants will need to bring a dishpan, 7-8 heavy duty spring type clothes pins or clamps, old scissors, tape measure, pencil, case knife and pocket knife, an awl, needle-nose pliers, an old towel, and your lunch and any snacks to this workshop.

This workshop and all programs offered by Extension are open to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like to learn more about how UT-TSU Extension serves Claiborne County you can visit the office, call us at 423-626-3742, visit our website at claiboren.tennessee.edu, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/extensionclaiborne), or follow us on Twitter @ClaiborneExt.

Learn how to make a plastic bag storage basket