Sharing and caring

Claiborne County schools gathered donations from students, parents, faculty, staff and the community to donate to Sevier County schools after the devastating fires late last year. The check was presented to Karen King, assistant superintendent of Sevier County Schools, right, by Georgia Rush of the Claiborne County School System. Over $10,500 was raised for children who lost homes and other items in the fires.
