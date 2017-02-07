‘Lost Boy’ visits Livesay

Photo submitted

Deng Akon, one of the original Lost Boys of South Sudan, spoke recently to the seventh and eighth grade classes at H.Y. Livesay Middle School. Students read the book, A Long Walk to Water, which is a fictional story about the Lost Boys of South Sudan. Akon told the students of his life trials and how he overcame tribulations. He emphasized they should always be thankful for what they have. He is the author of the book, The Original Lost Boy from South Sudan. The movie, The Good Lie, is about his life. Principal Karyn Clark, pictured with Akon, thanked Russ Smith for arranging this opportunity for the students.