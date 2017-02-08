Livesay students winning

H.Y. Livesay Middle School students have been honored with recent wins.

Brianna Goins and Whittlee Shuford recently competed at the regional 4-H speech contest.

Goins received first place in the sixth grade division and will move on to the state contest, and Shuford placed second in the seventh grade division.

The school spelling bee was recently held, and eighth-grader Todd Anders won. He will next compete at the district level in Knoxville.

“I’m so proud of all of our students and their accomplishments,” said Karyn Clark, Livesay principal. “Way to go!”

