Cancer can strike fear, confusion, and helplessness in individuals diagnosed with the disease and their caregivers. Cancer patients and survivors must deal not only with their disease, but also with the impact this has on their lives and emotions. A self-management approach to cancer education gives cancer patients and survivors the knowledge, tools and confidence to take day-by-day control of their health and treatment decisions.

On Feb. 22, the Claiborne County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension will be offering a free Cancer: Thriving and Surviving workshop. The six-week program is designed for people with cancer and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their disease and work effectively with their health care professionals.

The Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Trainers. Classes will be held every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at the Tazewell Senior Citizens Center.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, please contact Carol Brandon, Extension Agent at 423-626-3742. You need to register for the class by Feb. 16 so that we can have class materials ready for everyone.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, please contact Carol Brandon, Extension Agent at 423-626-3742. You need to register for the class by Feb. 16 so that we can have class materials ready for everyone.

