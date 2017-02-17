Celebrating 70 years together

Mr. and Mrs. Tip Venable celebrated their 70th anniversary with their family: Daughters Jo-Ann Bunch and Mary Lou Mallicoat; grandchildren Charles Tipton Bunch and Jo-Anna and Mitch Burke; great-grandchildren Lily and Noah Burke, the joy of their life.
Tip and Lillie began their journey together Feb. 10, 1947. They were married by P.M. Parson in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
