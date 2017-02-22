DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

Driver License Safety Checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Feb. 19-25 on U.S. Hwy. 25E, State Route 63 and State Route 33, in Claiborne County. Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Benefit Blood Drive

There will be a replacement blood drive for Jamie Vanover-Fischer Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Commercial Bank in Harrogate. The MEDIC Mobile will be at the bank, located at 6710 Cumberland Gap Parkway. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

New Tazewell Little League Sign-ups

Sign-ups for the New Tazewell Little League will be held every Tuesday in February at Hardee’s in Tazewell from 6-8 p.m. The remaining date is Feb. 28. The tryout date is March 4 and opening day will be held April 1. Tryout times will be announced at sign-ups. Tryout and opening day rain dates will be announced later, and opening day game times will be announced later as well. Anyone who has an interest in becoming a paid umpire for the 2017 Little League season, please stop in at Hardee’s during the sign-up nights for more information.

Honey Convention

Interested in honeybees, or just want to learn more about honeybees? There will be a Honey Convention March 3-4 at Walters State Community College in New Tazewell. The event will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Early admission is $15 for one day and $20 for both days, per person, before Feb. 15. Admission at the door is $20 for one day or $25 for both days, per person. Several local bee clubs, including Heritage Beekeepers of Hawkins, Bee Friends of Claiborne, and Clinch Valley of Hancock will be sponsoring a Short Course for Beginning Beekeepers. Other classes will include What you need to get started in beekeeping, How to build bee equipment, What is happening with our bees in Tennessee, Honey judging, Products made from the hive, All about wildflowers and many more. Please come and enjoy a fun day of honeybee knowledge. For more information or a registration form contact Wanda Coleman at 423-944-3230 or check us out on Facebook ,www.facebook.com/easttnhoney.

Gospel Concert

The Singing Cookes and The Cooke Brothers will be in concert March 4 at the Middlesboro High School gym. The concert will also feature The Heavenly Heirs.

Indoor Yard Sale

There will be a indoor yard sale at the VFW Post #8779 in New Tazewell on March 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone can rent a table for $5. Everything must be packed up and gone by 3 p.m. The VFW is located at 203 S. Broad Street.

Commodity Food Distribution

ETHRA Community Action Agency funded in part by an agreement with the Department of Agriculture, will distribute USDA Commodities for Claiborne County on March 10 at the Tri-State Growers (Farmers Market) in Tazewell, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until food is gone. You will need a commodity card to pick up commodities; the current commodity cards are purple. Please call the office at 973-3669, extension 5304, 5305 or 5313 to make sure staff is available to take commodity applications if you don’t have a card. No applications will be taken at the Friday distribution. The ETHRA staff will be working out of the office during the week of the commodity distribution and may not be available for applications. Staff will be at the distribution site during the above hours or until the food supply is gone. Tazewell distribution will be Friday only. Please bring a box or bag.

Great American Clean-up

Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels will sponsor the Great American Clean-up on April 1 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Citizens Bank in New Tazewell, City of Harrogate and at the Volunteer Fire Department in Clairfield. This event will be part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup™, which is the largest volunteer event in America. Last year an estimated 4.2 million volunteers in all 50 states participated in litter pickup, beautification, recycling and educational events. Groups and individuals are encouraged to help make our communities a more beautiful place to live and work. Contact Robin Mason at 423-626-5236 or [email protected] or Judy Robertson at 423-851-1258 or [email protected] for further information and to sign up group participants.

Bass Fishing Tournament

Mark your calendars — the Claiborne County Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 16th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament is scheduled for April 1. Entry forms are available by email ([email protected] ), pickup at Claiborne 911 center at the Claiborne Justice Center, at Rigsby’s Bait & Tackle, at Southern Outdoors, boat docks in Claiborne County or by calling 423- 626-5339. Come out and support your volunteer Rescue Squad.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Laurel Manor Nursing Facility. Community partners: Alzheimer’s Tennessee; Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice; Laurel Manor Nursing Facility; Lambert Bookkeeping & Financial Services; Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.; Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home; Eastridge Apartments LLC; Claiborne County Office on Aging. Everyone welcome.

Free Smoke Alarms

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (Dept. of Commerce & Insurance) will provide and install free smoke alarms to eligible households. If you live in the Springdale VFD district and need smoke alarms in your home, please provide the VFD with the following information: name, address, number of bedrooms, (number of children, handicapped living in house), daytime and evening phone number, and if you presently have any working smoke alarms. If you are unsure what fire district you are in, send the information anyway and we will make that determination. (DO NOT CALL 911.) Send the information to: Springdale Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. 327, New Tazewell, TN 37924. Someone will contact you when we will be installing the alarms. If may take some time to compile the information and get to all the qualifying homes. However, this is a two-year project, so please be patient. The American Red Cross and Springdale VFD will decide the order of installation.

Narcotics Anonymous

NA meetings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Sycamore Valley FCE Club

The Sycamore Valley FCE Club still has pecan pieces for sale at $9 per pound. This is our fundraiser to help 4-H Club and CEASE shelter. Contact Jane Fugate at 423-626-7496.

Weight Watchers Meetings

Weight Watchers meetings are held in the fellowship hall of the New Tazewell United Methodist Church each Tuesday at 5 p.m. The church is located across from Coffey Funeral Home. For more information call 423-489-9987.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Arthur Community Center Association

The Arthur Community Center Restoration Organization has regular meetings the second Thursday and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur Community Center. All residents of Arthur Community are encouraged to attend. The ACCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration of the Arthur Community Center for the public to use for meetings, family reunions, wedding receptions, etc.

Bee Friends

If you are thinking about keeping bees, whether you are new to the idea, have been around bees a lot, or anywhere in between please join us at our next meeting. All are welcome.We are BEE FRIENDS, the local beekeeping group. We meet monthly, on the first Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Tazewell Campus (the old high school) of Walters State Community College. As you enter the parking lot for Walters State, there will be a banner at the door to the auditorium. Coffee and dessert will also be available at no cost.

Beginner’s Computer Class

The Claiborne County Public Library is hosting a beginner’s computer class at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center every other Friday at 1 p.m. For more information call the library at 423-626-5414.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Free Adult High School Classes

The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes for students to earn credits to receive their Tennessee state high school diploma. Flexible scheduling is available for both day and evening classes. For more information, contact the Adult High School at 423-626-8222.

Free Spay and Neuter

The Animal Welfare League of Claiborne County is sponsoring a free spay/neuter for dogs and cats in the Claiborne County area for families with income less than $30,000 per year, depending upon the number of people in the household. Pick up applications at Harrogate Hospital for Animals, Russell Veterinary Services or Rowland Veterinary Services. You can also request spay applications at [email protected] . Complete application, including proof of income and mail to AWLCC, 200 Hatfield Morgan Lane, New Tazewell, TN 37825 or scan/email to email address above. Be sure to include a phone number.

Free Tech Classes at Library

Need help with technology? Would you like to learn more about your mobile device? You can now schedule an appointment at the Claiborne County Public Library for free help sessions. The library will be able to help with the following: Computers, tablets, phones, use of apps, etc.

Come prepared with: The device you need help with; any necessary usernames and passwords needed to access your device and/or accounts; the device fully charged, if not, please bring a charger; questions and/or concerns about your device.

The library staff will not: Run diagnostics; troubleshoot or fix any malfunctioning devices (unless related to library services); run antivirus scans; computer maintenance; replace parts on a device; credit card transactions.

Call for information, more details or to schedule an appointment at 423-626-5414 or email at [email protected] One-on-one or group appointments are available.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.