Cumberland Gap High School GEARUP TN awards students

During the Feb. 14 basketball games Cumberland Gap High School took time out to recognize their 2017 seniors that have achieved a 24 or higher score on the GEARUP Tennessee, Claiborne County A.C.T. program.

GEARUP TN has been a great program that is helping students from both Claiborne County high schools prepare better for college. Twenty-one seniors were awarded medals for their efforts including Jackson Ayers, Emily Ball, Joseph Barnette, Presleigh Carmichael, Megan Daniels, Mikayla Daniels, Andrew Dishner, Jordan Dunn, Preston England, Dallas Griffith, Molly Hale, Hannah Hatfield, Nicole Hatmaker, Alexa Livesay, Mikayla Lovin, Brittany Mabes, Maxwell Madon, Jared McKinney, Joseph Serrenho, Sarah Stephens and Morgan Welch.

Cumberland Gap High School would like to congratulate these students for their efforts.

