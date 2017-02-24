DAR Good Citizen award

Jackie Gwenn Ellis, a Thomas Walker High School senior, was honored in January as a DAR Good Citizen by the Major George Gibson Chapter of NSDAR.

Regent Nancy Britton and Treasurer Charlotte Brooks presented Ellis with a DAR Good Citizen Certificate of Achievement, pin and identification card in recognition of her outstanding qualities in the areas of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Each year, the Thomas Walker faculty and senior class make the selection for this award. Thomas Walker High School is located in Ewing, Virginia. Ellis read her essay and described some of her achievements to DAR members.

Her mother, Karen Clouse, and grandmother, Georgia Roy, attended the award presentation.

