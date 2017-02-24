Major George Gibson NSDAR meets

The Major Gibson Chapter of NSDAR met Jan. 28 at the Flatwoods United Methodist Church in Jonesville, Virginia. Members present were Regent Nancy Britton, Charlotte Brooks, Joy Burchett, Andrea Cheak, Dolores Ham, Sharon Harrell, Judy Hounshell, Rebecca Jones, Agnes Marcum, Rebecca Royal, Augusta Sinon and Manerva Watson. Also present were DAR Good Citizen honoree Jackie Gwenn Ellis, her mother Karen Clouse and her grandmother Georgia Roy.

Regent Britton called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. She began the DAR Ritual with customary participation by Chaplain Watson and members. Dolores Ham led the Pledge to the Flag of the United States of America, Rebecca Jones began The American’s Creed, and Sharon Harrell started the Preamble to the Constitution. Charlotte Brooks led singing of the National Anthem. Nancy Britton read a Flag Quote.

The January program was entitled “Introduction of DAR Good Citizen.” Jackie Gwenn Ellis, a Thomas Walker High School senior, was presented with a DAR Good Citizen Certificate, pin, and identification card in recognition of her outstanding qualities in the areas of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

For devotion, Chaplain Watson read an article from Guideposts entitled “Let Hope Light Your Way” written several years earlier by Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. The devotion ended with a prayer.

Rebecca Royal hosted and served several delicious foods. Following the refreshments and a period of fellowship, the meeting resumed with approval of the Secretary and Treasurer’s reports.

For the American Heritage Minute, Hostess Royal showed a small bell given to her by a great-grandmother.

Andrea Cheak summarized the President General’s message from the January/February 2017 issue of the American Spirit magazine. The focus was preservation of historical documents.

The National Defense Minute, presented by Joy Burchett from the National Defender, related to the 100th anniversary of World War I and how DAR can assist in building the first WWI memorial in our nation’s capital.

Agnes Marcum gave the Flag Minute by reading several quotes about our United States Flag. Her Indian Minute related to the impact of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Marcum also presented her final DAR School report for 2016. Both she and Sharon Harrell told of the progress in making and collecting items for this year’s Veteran’s Stand Down.

Regent Britton provided the Conservation Minute by naming multiple gardening, recycling, and other tips. She also gave the Women’s Issues and Health Minute with several topics related to personal health and household safety.

Andrea Cheak updated members on the progress of the 100th Year Celebration Committee in preparing for the Major George Gibson Chapter’s Centennial Celebration in July 2017.

The next chapter meeting is planned for Feb. 25, at which time the DAR Community Service Award is scheduled for presentation.