Remembering a pioneer

It was mid-April, 1750, when a distinguished physician-explorer and five companions discovered what is today Cumberland Gap. The physician was Dr. Thomas Walker, a name familiar to residents of the Tri-State area surrounding the gap. Perhaps not as familiar to other parts of the country as Daniel Boone, who twenty-five years later with thirty axmen assisting him blazed the Wilderness Road and passed through the Gap in 1775.

Dr. Walker’s explorations resulted in his choosing the name the Cumberland River in honor of England’s Duke of Cumberland, a popular national military hero of the time and son on King George II of Great Britain. Prior to this journey, the river had been known as the Shawnee River by the last permanent Indian residents in the region. Hunters following this venture would name the mountains and the gap “Cumberland.”

From that point, cities and towns, colleges and schools, and streets and avenues would bear the name so that Cumberland became a common part of the geography and the history of a growing nation.

Dr. Walker kept a detailed journal of the discoveries by the first known group of white men to seek promising lands for the future of the country and its citizens. He referred, for instance, to the “gap cave” where he and his associates rested. The cave was generally known as the “Cumberland Gap Cave” for years, then as “King Solomon’s Cave” until early in the twentieth century when it was called “Cudjo’s Cave,” a name that lasted until The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park reverted to the name “Gap Cave.”

The cave was believed by many to be the locale for a Civil War novel by J. T. Trowbridge which he titled “Cudjo’s Cave.” The book was published in 1863, but historians believe that the author never visited the region and that Cudjo, an escaped East Tennessee slave, was a fictional character.

Not far from the gap is the Thomas Walker High School, near Ewing in Lee County, Virginia. The students who participate in school sports there are known as Pioneers.

At Barbourville in Knox County, Kentucky, the successes of the explorer are incorporated in the Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Site. Dr. Walker built the first cabin in what is now Kentucky, and a replica of that cabin stands on the site today.

In Pineville, there is a much different venue that was established in 1931 to pay tribute to the first frontiersman in what is now the Blue Grass State. Mrs. Annie Walker Burns advocated a festival as a way to honor her famous ancestor, Dr. Thomas Walker. As a result, the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival was inaugurated to accomplish that goal. This year in late May that festival will be celebrating its 87th year as a major attraction for Pineville, Bell County, the Tri-State area, and indeed for the State of Kentucky.

Within the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park visitors find a Thomas Walker Trail and a Thomas Walker Parking Area, designated to honor the surveyor who in mid-April, 1750 “…became the first white man to explore, describe, and document the route to the gap.”

The legacy of the man lives on for the thousands who will visit this year and for the generations to come who will be able to follow Dr. Thomas Walker’s footsteps through the gap.

