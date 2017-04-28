PV homecoming royalty crowned

Photo submitted

Powell Valley Middle School’s homecoming activities were a success. Miss Emily McNew, center left, was crowned the 2016-17 Sports Queen. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Jenny McNew. Emily was escorted by Jake Osborne, the son of Brent and Kelly Osborne.

Miss Brett Asbury, center right, was crowned 2016-17 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Rob and Laura Asbury. She was escorted by Aiden Shankleton, the son of Joe and Heather Meyer and the late Jeff Milosch. Congratulations to everyone!