MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church welcomes new pastor Rev. Tyler DeBusk and his wife Haley Henard DeBusk.

A lifelong resident of Claiborne County, DeBusk graduated from Claiborne High School and Walters State Community College. He trusted Christ as his Savior at an early age, and at age 19, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ. The following year, DeBusk answered God’s call to the ministry at MCM Baptist Church. At age 22, he became pastor of Riverside Baptist Church in Harrogate and remained there for seven years. DeBusk is a bi-vocational minister and has been employed at Powell Valley Electric Co-op in New Tazewell for ten years.

According to Haston Ingram, Deacon and Chair of the Pulpit Committee, the first time he heard DeBusk preach, he believed God had led DeBusk to East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church.

“Pastor Tyler delivers a dynamic and spirit-filled sermon every time he gets in the pulpit,” stated Ingram. “We all feel blessed that God led Tyler to East Cumberland.”

Debusk’s wife, Haley Henard DeBusk, is also a lifelong resident of Claiborne County. She graduated from Claiborne High School and Lincoln Memorial University. Haley is currently practicing internal medicine as a physician assistant in Tazewell. Haley accepted Christ as her personal Savior at age nine at MCM Baptist Church. Her passion is Christian music and working with the youth. Together, they make a great team for the Lord.

“It was God who called me to preach and teach His Word, and it was God who led me to East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church,” shared DeBusk. “The church has embraced me and Haley just like family, and their love and support makes us feel at home.”

Ingram would like to invite the community to hear DeBusk preach. “We want everyone in the community to come out and hear our spirit-filled pastor,” he said. “I know you will receive a blessing.”

East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. for all ages, a morning worship service at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. every Sunday. They also offer a Bible study and prayer service on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information, call 606-248-1628.

Elaine Smith is a local writer and publicist for East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church. She can be reached at [email protected]

Photo submitted Rev. Tyler DeBusk, pictured with his wife Haley, has been named as the new pastor for East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Both hail from Claiborne County. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tyler-Haley-DeBusk.jpg Photo submitted Rev. Tyler DeBusk, pictured with his wife Haley, has been named as the new pastor for East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Both hail from Claiborne County.