Area Happenings

Driver License Safety Checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of April 30-May 6 on Cave Springs Road, State Routes 32, 33, 63 and 90, in Claiborne County. Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Library Spring Book Sale

The Claiborne County Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale the week of May 1-6. The event is slated for Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardback books, audio books, puzzles, movies and movies will be $1, tradebacks will be $0.50, paperbacks and magazines will be $0.10 and Bibles are free. Everything is sold as-is. The sale will be held in the library’s basement. For more information about these and other special programs, call 423-626-5414.

Tazewell Planning Commission

The Town of Tazewell Planning Commission meeting on May 2 is rescheduled to May 9 at 7 p.m. The reschedule is for the month of May only and then the regular schedule will be resumed. The regular monthly meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer will be observed May 4 at noon at Claiborne County Courthouse in Tazewell. This year’s theme is “For Your Great Names’ Sake, Hear us, Forgive us, Heal us.” At this crucial time in our nation’s history, we can do nothing more important than pray. Please make plans to join fellow Christians nationwide for this public expression of prayer to God for His divine guidance.

BEE FRIENDS

Spring is here and the bees are out. If you are thinking about keeping bees whether you are new to the idea, have been around bees a lot, or anywhere in between please join us at two events that we will be having during the first week of May. All are welcome. We are BEE FRIENDS, the local beekeeping group. Our regular monthly meeting is on May 4 in the auditorium of the Tazewell Campus (the old high school) of Walter State Community College. Ace Ely, one of our members, will be speaking about inspecting hives. Then on May 6 we will host the annual field day during which everyone is invited to participate in actual hive inspections. If you’ve ever wondered what happens inside a bee hive, this is your opportunity to learn about that. Protective jackets and veils will be provided. This event will take place at the Well Being Conference Center on Narrows Road in Tazewell. If you plan to attend the field day, please wear clothing which covers your legs and feet. If you have questions, you can call Jay at 423-268-4785. Coffee and dessert will also be available at no cost.

Gibson Hall F.C.E.

The Gibson Hall F.C.E. will hold a yard sale May 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 803 Old Jacksboro Road, New Tazewell.

Claiborne County Kindergarten Registration

Children who will be five by August 15 are asked to pre-register for kindergarten. You are required to bring your child’s immunization record, a valid birth certificate, child’s social security number and food stamp or AFDC number, if applicable. School registration dates and times: Powell Valley, May 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; TNT, May 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; TNT, May 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Springdale, May 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Ellen Myers, May 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tri-State Youth Choir

The Tri-State Youth Choir is now performing in local churches and raising funds for their summer mission trip. On May 6 the choir will hold a yard sale in the parking lot of H.Y. Livesay Middle School. The choir, in existence for over 30 years, ministers to local churches and then travels on a mission trip to another area. Performances coming up include: May 7, Midway Baptist; May 21, New Beginning Baptist and May 28, Pump Springs Baptist Church. All performances begin at 6 p.m. except Midway, which begins at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the performances and activities.

Rabies Clinics

Claiborne County Rabies Vaccination Clinics will be held May 6 at New Tazewell Citizens Bank 2-2:45 p.m.; Springdale School 3-3:45 p.m. The price is $10 for the one-year rabies vaccination for qualifying dogs and cats. Clinics are sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. Participating veterinarian: Michael Rowland, CVM. The clinics will be held rain or shine.

CCSWA Board Meeting

The Claiborne County Solid Waste Authority Board Meeting will be held in the large courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse on May 8 at 6 p.m.

CHS Golf Tournament Fundraiser

There will be a golf tournament fundraiser on May 11 at Woodlake Golf Course to support the boys’ and girls golf teams at Claiborne High School. Tee time will be 8:30 a.m. The cost is $300 per four-person team or $75 per player. Proceeds will go to help the golf teams during their season of golf. If you don’t have a team but would like to play, have questions or sign up, call Scott Payne at 423-851-1645 or Sue Bailey at 423-526-7468. If you want to sponsor a hole, it will be $100 for a sign which will be put on a hole for everyone to see.

Crazy Aunt Sadie’s Yard Sale

Crazy Aunt Sadie’s annual yard sale will be held in Cumberland Gap on May 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are 9’ x 18’ parking spaces available down the main street at $10 per space, $5 extra for electricity. You must bring your own table, tent and whatever you need to make your booth. Spaces are limited and reservations are recommended. Reserve your spot today by visiting the website https://www.crazyauntsadies.com/ There wil also be a Pancake Breakfast at $5 per plate. The space fee and pancake breakfast donations go to support the Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

CC Emergency District Meeting

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications District will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed FY 17/18 budget on May 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the Claiborne County Justice Center training room. Following the public hearing, the board will meet in regular session.

Benefit Event

There will be a benefit fundraiser for Kristie Shell on May 20, from 2-9 p.m. at the Jaycee Fairgrounds. Food, live music, face painting, T-shirts, a bounce house as well as an auction and raffle will take place. Proceeds go to Kristie Shell for medical expenses.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Laurel Manor Nursing Facility. The next meeting is scheduled for May 25. Community partners: Alzheimer’s Tennessee; Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice; Laurel Manor Nursing Facility; Lambert Bookkeeping & Financial Services; Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.; Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home; Eastridge Apartments LLC; Claiborne County Office on Aging. Everyone welcome.

Clinch-Powell Head Start Registration

The Clinch-Powell Head Start Program is currently taking applications for children three and four years of age at all Head Start Centers in Claiborne County for the 2017-2018 program year. The child must be three years old by August 15, 2017 to be age eligible for the program. Services are provided five days a week with centers open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Transportation services may be provided dependent upon availability. The program provides services to special needs children, including children with severe disabilities. For more information or to complete an application, please contact: Child Development Center, 626-6423; Ellen Myers Center, 869-4513; SMMS Center, 626-1622; TNT Center, 626-5708; Clairfield Center, 784-7700; Powell Valley Center, 869-0222; Springdale Center, 626-5152.

Claiborne County Pre-K Round Up

A Pre-K Round Up is available for qualifying children who will turn four by August 15 for the 2017-2018 school year. Classroom locations are at the Alpha School, Ellen Myers, Forge Ridge, Powell Valley and Midway. We are encouraging all parents to register for our high quality early learning programs. Our program will give your child the foundation for education success. For information contact The Alpha School at 423-626-3323.

Lily Grove Cemetery

If you have loved ones buried at Lily Grove Cemetery, donations can be sent to Bridget Day at 1088 Locust Grove, New Tazewell, TN 37825. Any help from those that have loved ones buried there will be greatly appreciated. All donations will go toward the care of the cemetery.

River View Cemetery

Donations are needed for River View Cemetery. Send donations to: Hazel Gilbert, 537 Pump Springs Road, Harrogate, TN 37752.

Free Smoke Alarms

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (Dept. of Commerce & Insurance) will provide and install free smoke alarms to eligible households. If you live in the Springdale VFD district and need smoke alarms in your home, please provide the VFD with the following information: name, address, number of bedrooms, (number of children, handicapped living in house), daytime and evening phone number, and if you presently have any working smoke alarms. If you are unsure what fire district you are in, send the information anyway and we will make that determination. (DO NOT CALL 911.) Send the information to: Springdale Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. 327, New Tazewell, TN 37924. Someone will contact you when we will be installing the alarms. If may take some time to compile the information and get to all the qualifying homes. However, this is a two-year project, so please be patient. The American Red Cross and Springdale VFD will decide the order of installation.

Narcotics Anonymous

NA meetings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Sycamore Valley FCE Club

The Sycamore Valley FCE Club still has pecan pieces for sale at $9 per pound. This is our fundraiser to help 4-H Club and CEASE shelter. Contact Jane Fugate at 423-626-7496.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Arthur Community Center Association

The Arthur Community Center Restoration Organization has regular meetings the second Thursday and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur Community Center. All residents of Arthur Community are encouraged to attend. The ACCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration of the Arthur Community Center for the public to use for meetings, family reunions, wedding receptions, etc.

Bee Friends

If you are thinking about keeping bees, whether you are new to the idea, have been around bees a lot, or anywhere in between please join us at our next meeting. All are welcome.We are BEE FRIENDS, the local beekeeping group. We meet monthly, on the first Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Tazewell Campus (the old high school) of Walters State Community College. As you enter the parking lot for Walters State, there will be a banner at the door to the auditorium. Coffee and dessert will also be available at no cost.

Beginner’s Computer Class

The Claiborne County Public Library is hosting a beginner’s computer class at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center every other Friday at 1 p.m. For more information call the library at 423-626-5414.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Free Adult High School Classes

The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes for students to earn credits to receive their Tennessee state high school diploma. Flexible scheduling is available for both day and evening classes. For more information, contact the Adult High School at 423-626-8222.

Free Spay and Neuter

The Animal Welfare League of Claiborne County is sponsoring a free spay/neuter for dogs and cats in the Claiborne County area for families with income less than $30,000 per year, depending upon the number of people in the household. Pick up applications at Harrogate Hospital for Animals, Russell Veterinary Services or Rowland Veterinary Services. You can also request spay applications at [email protected] . Complete application, including proof of income and mail to AWLCC, 200 Hatfield Morgan Lane, New Tazewell, TN 37825 or scan/email to email address above. Be sure to include a phone number.

Free Tech Classes at Library

Need help with technology? Would you like to learn more about your mobile device? You can now schedule an appointment at the Claiborne County Public Library for free help sessions. The library will be able to help with the following: Computers, tablets, phones, use of apps, etc.

Come prepared with: The device you need help with; any necessary usernames and passwords needed to access your device and/or accounts; the device fully charged, if not, please bring a charger; questions and/or concerns about your device.

The library staff will not: Run diagnostics; troubleshoot or fix any malfunctioning devices (unless related to library services); run antivirus scans; computer maintenance; replace parts on a device; credit card transactions.

Call for information, more details or to schedule an appointment at 423-626-5414 or email at [email protected] One-on-one or group appointments are available.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

