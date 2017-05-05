Bolton honored for years of service

Carl Bolton was elected to the Claiborne County Farm Bureau Board of Directors in 1950. During his 66 years of service he not only served as board member but also on numerous committees at the county and state levels. He held the office of president from 1996-1999. Carl even filled in as an insurance agent for approximately one year.

When Bolton started on the board there were approximately 300 Farm Bureau Member Families in Claiborne County. When he gave up his board position in January of 2017 there were 6,359 members. His leadership and hard work were a huge part of that growth.

Bolton was honored in 2017 with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award at the annual State Convention. This honor is just for people like him, who have spent a large part of their life supporting agriculture and educating others on the importance it plays in their life.

Claiborne County Farm Bureau presented Bolton with a plaque for his many years of service at the April board meeting. His dedication and hard work will be missed by all.

Photo submitted Carl Bolton, right, was recently honored by the Claiborne County Farm Bureau for his many years of service. Claiborne County Farm Bureau President Larry Keck presented Bolton his plaque.