Tennessee’s Century Farms

The following are Century Farms in Claiborne County, followed by the year founded:
A.B. Rowe Farm — 1870
Beason Acres — 1855
Bill Russell Farm — 1898
Brooks Farm — 1829
Buis Ridge Farm — 1897
Campbell Farm — 1876
Cardwell Farm — 1884
Chumley River Farm — 1873
Dogwood Farm — 1883
Echo Acres Farm — 1865
England Farm — 1872
Fortner Farm — 1873
Fugate Farm — 1845
J. C. Pearson Farm — 1825
J.D. Campbell Farm — 1821
Joe Lewis Dairy Farm — 1851
John N. Fugate Farm — 1799
Kenneth Simmons Farm — 1852
Landgrant Farm — 1830
McNeil Farm — 1831
N. Don Pearson Farm — 1825
Neely Farm — 1875
Neely Farm (brothers) — 1853
Nelson Campbell Farm — 1907
Overton Hereford Farm — 1856
Rogers Brothers Farms — 1844
Rowe Farm — 1870
Roy Edwards Farm — 1879
Simmons Farm — 1859
Steve Rogers Dairy — 1844
Three Brothers Ranch — 1871
W.M. Edwards Farm — 1879
Wallen Farm — 1870
The Tennessee Century Farms Program was created in 1975 by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as part of our nation’s bicentennial celebration. In 1985, the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University assumed the responsibility for the program. The program was originally designed and continues to be a recognition and documentary effort. The Tennessee Century Farms Program has a farm in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
The primary focus of the program is to continue honoring and recognizing the dedication and contributions of families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Since its inception, the statewide and ongoing program has 1625 certified farms. Of that number, 52 farms were founded in or prior to the year 1796, the year Tennessee became a state. Thirty farms are on the National Register and eight are a part of the Land Trust for Tennessee. Additionally, ten have African-American founders and four were founded by women.
Secondly, it is a documentary program that collects and interprets the agrarian history and culture of the state. The collection has supported the 1985 book, Tennessee Agriculture: A Century Farms Perspective; a traveling exhibit that toured the state from 1988-89; articles in journals and magazines; county displays; local museum exhibits; brochures and booklets; and web sites.
Families choose whether or not to submit an application and be a part of the program. The Century Farms Program places no restrictions on the farm and offers no legal protection.
Information from www.tncenturyfarms.org