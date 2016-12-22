Claiborne grand jury indicts corrections officer

A corrections officer was indicted last week for allegedly acting as a ‘mule’ to carry drugs into the Claiborne County Jail for one of the facility inmates.

Terry Cody Hill, 24, was indicted by the Claiborne Grand Jury for official misconduct and introduction of contraband into a penal facility during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 27.

An incident report, penned by CCSO Detective Bradley Duncan, states the corrections officer was intercepted while entering the facility to begin his work shift.

Duncan, CCSO Detective Tim Shrout and Captain Larry Martin conducted an interview with Hill.

“During the interview, the defendant (Hill) stated to the investigators that he had on two occasions met with a relative of Joshua ‘Trucker’ Barnett, an inmate at the Claiborne County Jail, to receive cash payments for the delivery of narcotic drugs to Barnett in the jail,” states the incident report, in part.

According to Duncan, the corrections officer had been unsuccessful in delivering the narcotics to Barnett on both those occasions. However, Hill allegedly admitted to the investigators that he had delivered a package he believed to be drugs to John Collins, another inmate of the Claiborne County Jail.

During the interview, Hill allegedly denied having illegal drugs on his person. However, he was later caught on video surveillance taking ‘something’ from his boot and placing it into the trash can during a break in the interview, according to the report.

Hill allegedly admitted to bringing Subutex into the facility, once confronted with the package, wrapped with masking tape. Hill claimed he had smuggled the narcotic for his own personal use, according to Duncan.

The Claiborne Grand Jury indicted several others during its December session.

A true bill was returned on Michael Dean Terry, 33, for aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor during incidents allegedly occurring on June 12.

Sonnie Boone Hall, 33, was indicted on introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during incidents allegedly occurring on Aug. 8.

The grand jury indicted Ralph E. Wolfenbarger, 78, on one count each of driving under the influence and failure to yield motor vehicle right of way during incidents allegedly occurring on Jan. 8.

Brandon Wayne Powell, 39, was indicted under three separate true bills for burglary, theft over $10,000, theft under $500, driving on a suspended license and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws during incidents allegedly occurring on Dec. 1, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

A true bill was returned on Marcus Jake Middleton, 21, for burglary and theft over $1,000 during an incident allegedly occurring on June 16.

Melody Suzette Patterson, 19, was indicted on theft over $10,000 during incidents allegedly occurring from Jan. 1, 2015 to April 21 of this year.

The grand jury indicted Jonathon Whitaker, 26, for theft over $1,000 during an incident allegedly occurring on Oct 5.

Anthony S. Brock, 42, was indicted for evading arrest and the manufacture and cultivation of more than 20 marijuana plants during an incident allegedly occurring on Aug. 26 of 2015.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant handing the case over to trial.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribe.

Terry Cody Hill http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_32701F-terry-hill-1.jpg Terry Cody Hill

Allegedly acts as drug ‘mule’