Shoppers aid in fight against hunger

Since 1992, Food City – in partnership with their customers has conducted an annual campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations. The holiday promotion, entitled “Race Against Hunger” is co-sponsored by Kellogg’s.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City and Kellogg’s are proud to be a part of the “Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Throughout the promotion, $1, $3, and $5 scanable cards were available at Food City checkouts. Customers wishing to make a donation simply selected the desired dollar amount and it was added to their grocery bill. All proceeds benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations in our region.

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Food City Race Against Hunger campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City.

The 2015-2016 Race Against Hunger campaign was able to raise over $399,500.

Locally, Calvary Food Pantry in Rose Hill, Virginia,First Baptist Church Rose Hill, Manna House, Light House Mission, Binghamtown Food Ministries, Servolution, CCM and the Salvation Army are among those scheduled to receive a portion of the proceeds. These organizations received a total of $9,000 during a presentation ceremony Friday.

“We would like to thank Kellogg’s and our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region,” adds Smith.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 135 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.

Photo submitted The Salvation Army received a donation from the Food City Race Against Hunger program. Left, Chris Reckline of the Salvation Army and Richard Smith, Middlesboro Food City manager. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_FC-RAH-salvation-army.jpg Photo submitted The Salvation Army received a donation from the Food City Race Against Hunger program. Left, Chris Reckline of the Salvation Army and Richard Smith, Middlesboro Food City manager. Photo submitted Several local organizations benefitted from Food City’s Race Against Hunger campaign this year. From left, Jeff Williams, Calvary Baptist Church Rose Hill, Virginia; Danielle Lawson, First Baptist Church Rose Hill, Virginia; Lisa Perry and Lagonda Snow, Manna House; Tony and Caroline Lawson, Lighthouse Mission; Sandy Moore, Binghamtown Baptist Church; Tammy Anstett, Servolution; Middlesboro Food City manager, Richard Smith. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Food-City-Race-Against-Hunger-2016.jpg Photo submitted Several local organizations benefitted from Food City’s Race Against Hunger campaign this year. From left, Jeff Williams, Calvary Baptist Church Rose Hill, Virginia; Danielle Lawson, First Baptist Church Rose Hill, Virginia; Lisa Perry and Lagonda Snow, Manna House; Tony and Caroline Lawson, Lighthouse Mission; Sandy Moore, Binghamtown Baptist Church; Tammy Anstett, Servolution; Middlesboro Food City manager, Richard Smith.