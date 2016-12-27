Tennessee Mountain Writers presents January Jumpstart XVII writing workshops

OAK RIDGE — Concurrent writing workshops are scheduled for “January Jumpstart XVII,” January 6-8, 2017, at the Best Western Morristown Conference Center in Morristown, at exit 8 off I-81. Darnell Arnoult will be leading the fiction workshop and Bill Brown returns to lead the poetry workshop. The event is sponsored by Tennessee Mountain Writers. It will open with an informal social hour on Friday evening; workshop sessions will run from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Fiction leader Darnell Arnoult is Writer-in-Residence at Lincoln Memorial University and author of the novel Sufficient Grace and What Travels With Us: Poems, winner of the Weatherford Award and named SIBA Poetry Book of the Year. Her short prose and poetry have been published in a variety of journals and anthologies including Southern Cultures, Southwest Review, Asheville Poetry Review, and Appalachia Now: Short Stories of Contemporary Appalachia. Her latest collection, Galaxie Wagon: Poems was published in the spring of 2016. She is co-editor of Drafthorse: A literary Journal of Work and No Work..

Poetry leader Bill Brown is the author of nine poetry collections and a writing textbook. His most recent titles are Elemental (3: A Taos Press 2014), The News Inside (Iris Press 2010), and Late Winter (Iris Press 2008). In 1999 Brown wrote and co-produced the Instructional Television Series, Student Centered Learning, for Nashville Public Television. The National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts awarded him The Distinguished Teacher in the Arts. He has been a Scholar in Poetry at the Bread Loaf Writers Conference, a Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and a two-time recipient of Fellowships in poetry from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Brown has published hundreds of poems and articles in college journals, magazines and anthologies. The Tennessee Writers Alliance named Brown the 2011 Writer of the Year.

Participation in January Jumpstart XVII will be limited to 20 registrants per workshop. Deadline for registering is Dec. 30. Coffee and tea before the morning sessions and lunch on Saturday are included in the registration fee of $135. Attendees should mention TMW for a special rate when calling Best Western Conference Center (423-587-2400) for reservations. For a registration form or additional information on either workshop, see the Tennessee Mountain Writers website, www.tmwi.org, or contact Sue Richardson Orr at theorrs@usit.net.

Tennessee Mountain Writers is a non-profit, non-political organization that promotes Tennessee literary arts and supports the work of Tennessee writers. Its goal is to provide opportunities for people interested in the craft of writing to become better writers. Membership is open to all writers interested in furthering these objectives, regardless of geographic location. Tennessee Mountain Writers is an equal opportunity organization. This project is funded in part under an agreement with the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.