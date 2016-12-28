Moody elected to top position

GREENEVILLE — Dr. Nancy B. Moody, president of Tusculum College has been elected chair of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She is the first female elected to this position.

Moody has served on the SACSCOC board since 2012 and was appointed to the Executive Council in 2014. Additionally, Moody holds the distinction of being the first chair of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Board of Directors, the first female president of Lincoln Memorial University and the first female president of Tusculum College.

As chair of the SACSCOC Board of Trustees, Moody will preside at all meetings of the Executive Council, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees and the College Delegate Assembly. She will be responsible for the appointment of persons to fill vacancies on the Board of Trustees and make committee appointments. She remains a member of the Board of Trustees as well.

As president of Tusculum College, Moody has served the students of Tusculum College since 2009 and has embraced the opportunity to encourage faculty, staff, students and volunteers to push Tusculum College forward through creative teaching and learning, responsible stewardship and a renewed commitment to service and civic engagement. Moody has led Tusculum College into a new era of growth and expansion, in terms of bricks and mortar, academic programs and fiscal responsibility.

During her tenure, she was instrumental in securing a $45 million Community Facilities direct loan for the construction of two new apartment style residence halls, a science and math facility and to refurbish an existing academic building. Moody led efforts that secured a $3.875 million gift for the naming of the Ronald H. and Verna June Meen Center for Science and Math that will be completed in 2016, as well as numerous grants and gifts to support the Tusculum First capital campaign.

Moody heralds from Middlesboro, Kentucky, where she attended St. Julian’s Catholic School and graduated from Middlesboro High School. She earned associate and baccalaureate degrees in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University, a Master of Science in nursing from Texas Woman’s University (Houston) and a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Alabama School of Nursing at Birmingham.

She held teaching and administrative appointments at Lincoln Memorial University, East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Moody was the inaugural Executive Director of the Tennessee Center of Nursing, funded initially through a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (which she co-authored), BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and the Tennessee Board of Nursing.

During her career, Moody has been recognized by all three of her alma maters, Eastern Kentucky University, Texas Woman’s University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, where she received the Chancellor’s Alumni Excellence Award. Moody was also the inaugural recipient of the Founders Award, presented in February 2013 by the Tusculum College Board of Trustees who acknowledged her for distinguished service as an executive leader through her vision, hard work and dedication to Tusculum College.

She is married to Tom Moody, a self-employed public accountant. She and Tom are proud parents of two adult children, daughter, Mykel, and son, Adam.

Tusculum College, the first college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to providing a liberal arts education in a Judeo-Christian and civic arts environment, with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement. Approximately 1,800 students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.

Named chair of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools-Commission on Colleges Board