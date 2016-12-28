Year in review: Breeding talks Emergency Management, Homeland Security

The year of drought, wildfires and disasters is about over. Those dealing with the aftermath, however, will need a considerable portion of the new year to rebuild what was lost.

There is help, though. A letter sent earlier this month from the Secretary of Agriculture gives county farmers, ranchers, nursery owners and others who own agricultural businesses approval to apply for a loan through the Small Business Administration.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Project will provide up to $2 million in loans to those affected by the drought. A 2.5 percent interest rate will be applied to these loans.

Applications will be accepted until July 24.

As for the drought, recent rains will assist in raising the water table. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts drought conditions to persist through February, according to David Breeding, director of the Claiborne Emergency Management Agency/Office of Homeland Security.

Breeding said those living in affected areas can now look forward to a future season of severe weather as, historically, tornadoes and torrential storms always follow the eventual onset of precipitation after a drought.

The NWS was looking at the probability of drought conditions for our area as far back as February. By mid-June, water table deficits were being tracked. Until the recent precipitation, Claiborne was a whopping 12 inches in the red and rated ‘extreme’ on the drought meter – the second highest rating possible.

As a comparison, Chattanooga registered a 21 inch deficit and was rated ‘exceptional’ during the midst of the drought season.

According to the latest NWS information, Claiborne has now dropped into the ‘severe’ category, the third ranking.

The entire state was in drought this year, with 81 percent of the counties ranked in the severe to exceptional categories. The eastern half of Tennessee spent one of the driest falls on record until November, when rain finally made a visit.

Those concerned about the quality of their well water as a result of the drought may have it tested. The Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources (DEC/DWR), will do so at a cost of $115. The DEC/DWR is located at the Claiborne Health Department.

For those wishing to conduct the test themselves, they may do so by purchasing a home water testing kit from the Claiborne Utility District for $60.

As for future weather predictions, Breeding says local folks can expect five to eight inches of snow through the winter and above average temperatures.

“But, you have to keep in mind that just two degrees higher than the average temperature could mean ‘above average.’ Say we have an average of 28 degrees. Thirty degrees would be considered above average,” said Breeding.

The drought conditions coupled with low humidity and possible arson activity has made 2016 the year of wildfires. Beginning in March, emergency management found itself battling a four alarm fire in the southern end of the county. On April 18, a major fire just off Rock Creek Road in Clairfield had forestry crews moving their assets into east Tennessee to assist in the battle.

“We have more of a concern for wildfires in the Clairfield area because of the number of oil and gas wells. We have a huge underground gas line that runs all the way through Clairfield,” said Breeding.

The next day, crews were out battling a suspected arson wildfire on Cumberland Mountain in Speedwell that affected some 50 acres of land. That same day, other crews were called out to fight a forest fire involving 600 acres of land in the Roses Creek community.

If that wasn’t enough for one day of emergency work, three additional fires broke out in other parts of the county, draining manpower away from the wildfires.

In the same month, three more wildfires were contained in the Rock Creek, Buffalo and Leatherwood Road areas involving a total of 150 acres of land.

As the summer heat gave way to the autumn drought, more fires sprung up, filling the still air with a thick, acrid smoke sending the young, the elderly and the infirm indoors for cover.

Some 125 acres of land in the Lower Caney Valley community was ablaze and hard to contain.

On Nov. 20, a previously contained wildfire in the Smokey Mountains burned out of control, thanks to a drastic increase in the wind gusts. Flames barreled down the mountain range, ravaging the towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, creating one for the history books.

Seven Claiborne firefighters answered the initial call for help on that Monday evening. Four more followed the next day.

At the time of the interview, Breeding estimated there would be well over $500 million in losses as a result of the Gatlinburg wildfire. Statistics at the time of the interview revealed 14 fatalities and 198 persons treated for fire-related injuries. Some 17,108 acres were burnt and 2,460 structures destroyed from the fire, he said.

Breeding says some 90 percent of all fires can be attributed to arson.

“Arson is the hardest type of fire to prove. You see the evidence. You know it’s arson. But it’s next to impossible to catch the person setting the fire,” said Breeding.

As of Dec. 1, the state experienced 67 active fires with 17,493 acres burned. Since January, there has been a total 1,238 fires, with 36,865 total acres burned, according to the National Weather Service.

Claiborne was the first county in Tennessee to request a burn ban, as a result of the drought and the number of fires experienced this year. Over half the counties in middle and east Tennessee eventually followed suit, with 51 burn bans issued by the governor. Four of those bans have since been lifted.

The NWS cautions officials in each county in east Tennessee to pay close attention to the water supplies since dryness should persist into early 2017.

It appears the Claiborne Office of Homeland Security (COHS), which Breeding also oversees, has been quite busy. In January, his office prepared for the likelihood of increased terrorist threats by offering biological warfare and hazardous materials classes to local emergency agencies.

In February, the COHS conducted exercises during severe weather awareness week.

During the year, Breeding attended a mass fatalities class, participated in a statewide catastrophic exercise, spent a week learning about counter-terrorism, conducted conference calls about the Avian Flu and took part in a Tennessee Department of Health exercise concerning the Zika Virus, which the region will likely see an increase in as the predicted ‘wetter’ spring approaches.

The department received five explosives calls this year. There were two instances of reported bomb threats at the high school, a cave rescue in Tiprell and another rescue as a result of heavy rains in the Back Valley Road area.

The mudslide on I-75 that closed the interstate for a prolonged period of time meant increases in traffic through Claiborne county. Traffic safety meant negotiating schedules and assisting state troopers in rerouting the congested highway through Tazewell and New Tazewell.

The power outage in March in the Speedwell/Arthur community, affecting some 5,000 people, put a bit of a strain on local emergency personnel, as well.

Reports in September of an unidentified flying object had Breeding’s department scrambling for an answer. The matter was closed when it was discovered that the presumed UFO was nothing more than a Goodyear blimp making its way to the Battle of Bristol.

The new year is around the corner. And, the Claiborne Emergency Management/Office of Homeland Security will be standing by for new instances of natural and manmade disasters.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

Government approves assistance for agricultural businesses