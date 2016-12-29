Estep decides violations of probation cases

Judge Robert Estep decided several violations of probation cases recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Curtislee Allen Carroll, 24, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees and for failure to report to jail as ordered while on probation, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Carroll was given credit for any jail time already served.

Timothy R. Howard, 39, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, to complete a Batterer’s Intervention Program and for nonpayment of court costs and probation fees while on probation, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement Howard was given credit for any jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with each offense.

Jonathan D. Wilder, 30, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Wilder was given credit for any jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Christopher Lindsay, 32, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to prior random drug screenings, for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees, and for failure of a drug screening for Suboxone and marijuana while on probation, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Lindsay was given credit for any jail time already served.

Dominique Danielle Gibson, 23, charged with two counts of theft of property involving merchandise up to $1,000 while on probation, was sentenced to 175 days confinement with 11months, 29 days supervised probation. Gibson was given credit for 175 days of jail time already served.

Heidi Zachery, 36, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to six months confinement. Zachery was given credit for all time served including 97 days at 75 percent of jail time already served in Kentucky.

Gina L. Taylor, 37, charged with theft under $500, attempted theft under $500, tampering with evidence and public intoxication while on probation, was sentenced to six months at 75 percent confinement. Taylor was given credit for 20 days of jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with other charges.

William B. Harrell, 29, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, to complete an inpatient rehabilitation program and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to 94 days confinement with 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation. Harrell was given credit for 84 days of jail time already served. As a condition of his probationary status, Harrell must complete his alcohol and drug assessment within two months from release of custody.

Rhonda J. Hurst, 26, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to 60 days confinement with an additional six months of supervised probation. Hurst was given credit for any jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with another one.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.