Claiborne nonprofit receives $5,000 donation

The Claiborne County Senior Nutrition Program coffers is now $5,000 heavier, thanks to the generosity of a joint donation effort between Rusty Wallace Toyota of Morristown and the Toyota Dealer Match Program.

The Senior Nutrition Program, which delivers meals to the county homebound elderly, is one of four regional nonprofits that were chosen to receive the funds. The other three recipients are The Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley, Food on Foot Foundation and the Friends of Hospice Serenity House.

Representatives of the four nonprofits traveled to the dealership on Dec. 12 to receive a check for $2,500 each – the amount donated by Rusty Wallace Toyota. Matching checks will then be issued through the Toyota Motor Company.

“We are so blessed to be a part of the Toyota organization that values and promotes giving back to charities in our local communities where our store resides. Our local communities continuously support us and make our business prosper, and we know it’s our responsibility to give back to charities that also serve our local community,” said Greg VonCannon, general manager of Rusty Wallace Toyota of Morristown.

In addition to the donation checks, the dealership is in the process of collecting new toys that will be delivered to Morristown-Hamblen Central Services, an agency that provides vital emergency assistance to families.

The Senior Nutrition Program is under the umbrella of the East Tennessee Human Resources Agency. The program is available for those over 60 years of age and their respective spouses.

Those participating in the Senior Nutrition Program may either receive ‘meals on wheels’ or may have a prepared hot, healthy meal at a congregate site.

Rusty Wallace Toyota of Morristown has served its community for the last 25 years.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

Photo submitted Representatives of four worthy local nonprofits attend the official donation ceremony last week at Rusty Wallace Toyota in Morristown. On the far right is Donna Williams, the representative for the Claiborne County Senior Nutrition Program. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RWT-Check-Presentation.jpg Photo submitted Representatives of four worthy local nonprofits attend the official donation ceremony last week at Rusty Wallace Toyota in Morristown. On the far right is Donna Williams, the representative for the Claiborne County Senior Nutrition Program.