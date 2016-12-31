Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

The Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Walters State Community College inducted 52 new members during the fall 2016 semester. PTK membership requires students to have a 3.5 grade point average and to have completed 12 credit hours.

Walters State’s PTK chapter works on projects to educate all students on the importance of completing their degrees. Membership opens more scholarship opportunities for students transferring to four-year institutions. The chapter at Walters State is among the most active in the nation and in 2013 was listed among the top 100 chapters among 1,285 nationwide.

PTK members inducted during fall semester include:

Grainger County

From Bean Station: Austin Atkins, Lily Vail; From Washburn: Cameron McGinnis, Noah Tipton and Raeghan Tolliver; From Rutledge: Derek Dunsmore and Harmon Southerland.

Claiborne County

From Harrogate: Brandon Bailey and Justice Beaty; From New Tazewell: Cierra Everly, Emily Killion and Edward Overholt; From Speedwell: Caitlin Harmon.

Hancock County

From Sneedville: Victoria Dean.

