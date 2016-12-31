Duncan visits J. Frank White Academy

U.S. Rep. John J. “Jimmy” Duncan recently visited the campus of Lincoln Memorial University to speak the students of J. Frank White Academy.

During the visit, which took place in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center, JFWA students learned about the day-to-day duties of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Duncan explained to the students that he has over 700 bosses and that he strives to make their highways better, create jobs and bring more money and businesses into East Tennessee. The session concluded with a question and answer period including questions regarding this year’s Presidential election as well as questions about his outlook for the future of our country and the state of Tennessee.

Duncan encouraged the students to have pride in their communities and challenged everyone to do more. “You should always be striving to make your communities better” said Duncan.

He also discussed the importance of education and developing effective communication skills. Congressman Duncan shared that he would like to declare “technology free day” from all schools one day a week, banning the use of electronic devices for texting, social media, and other applications. He challenged the students to have conversations with one another and to learn how to hold those conversations well. He shared how impactful hand written thank you notes can be, sharing that he has received many throughout his career. He noted two of his favorites have been from Peyton Manning and Dolly Parton. “I have always been a Peyton Manning fan but even more so now” said Duncan.

The assembly ended with Duncan presenting the JFWA student body with a flag that had flown over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Students unfurled the flag and recited the pledge of allegiance with Duncan.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private coeducational college preparatory school located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University and serves students grades 4-12 from Claiborne, Union, Campbell and Hancock counties in Tennessee; Bell County, Kentucky; and Lee County, Virginia. For more information contact the Academy Office at 869-6234 or visit www.lmunet.edu/academy.

