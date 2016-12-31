The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Lee Marlow – (additional charges) introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, of a schedule II, a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of the habitual motor vehicle bar

James Tristen Rouse – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua Mark Barnett – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine

Shawn Matthew Barnett – possession of methamphetamine

Rachel Robin Rae Blankenship – forgery, theft of property under $500, driving on a revoked license (third offense), public intoxication, violations of probation for criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and failure to maintain traffic lane

Melissa Ann Fuson – reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, violation of the child restraint device law, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and child restraint device laws

Mary Beth Lawson – outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for speeding and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Brittany Reshae Brooks – capias/bench warrant for criminal impersonation and promotion of methamphetamine manufacture

Lonnie D. Hamby – violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule III drugs

Pete Raygoza – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the seat belt and driver’s license law

Brandon Daniel Marsee – failure to appear for speeding 71/55

Cameron Dale Powell – driving on a revoked license

Stacy DWayne Patterson – driving on a suspended license

Chad Van Robbins – driving on a suspended license

Speed Varnell Davis – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Edward Joseph Bridges – criminal impersonation

Lari B.L.J. Short – speeding 57/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

Harold Ewell Wilson – speeding 71/45, violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Samantha L. Ford – speeding 62/45

Clint Luke Short – possession of a schedule II drugs (methamphetamine), public intoxication

Lisa Marie Goins – possession of a schedule II drugs

Eddie Ray Lawson – theft of merchandise under $500

Lindsey M. Keck – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Peggy Michelle Smith – disorderly conduct

Melissa Nicole Farley – public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

George Washington Collier – criminal trespassing, conspiracy to commit theft, theft over $1,000

Kenneth Evans III – violations of probation for domestic assault and theft over $500

Joshua Buttery – speeding 69/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Michael Adam Parker – possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of the light law

Benjamin Lynn Young – driving on a suspended license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Cordell Reed – driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license

Justin Maurice Page – driving on a revoked license

Jacqueline Angelina Hatfield – driving on a suspended license

