Estep deals with plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep dealt with several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Garry W. Lee, 42, charged with resisting arrest, was sentenced to six months confinement. Lee was given credit for all time served.

Christopher T. Jessie, 56, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. Jessie was given credit for eight days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Jan. 12. Jessie must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Dustin Ray Shockley, 33, charged with reckless driving and possession of a schedule II drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Shockley must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Harold Anglian, 25, charged with resisting arrest, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Anglian was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with a prior violation of probation case in which Anglian failed to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees and for the new charge of vandalism under $500 while on probation.

Derrick S. Seals, 36, charged with possession of a schedule III drugs, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Seals must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. Seals is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Leslie Barker, 24, charged with possession of a schedule VI drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Barker was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Benjamin A. Harness, 30, charged with attempted vandalism, was sentenced to six months confinement. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Christopher Brandon Mize, 30, charged with theft under $500, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 14 days confinement. Mize was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Mize is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Amanda Diane McMurray, 35, charged with theft under $500, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. McMurray must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and she is found fully compliant.

Jeffrey K. Goins II, 28, charged with theft under $500, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. Goins forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Restitution in the amount of $80 has been paid to Shylock’s Pawn Shop in Tazewell. As a condition of his probationary status, Goins must pay all court costs in full by the time of a hearing on Feb. 16. He must also remain under supervision of Isaiah House until the program is completed. And, all monetary obligations in other cases must be met. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Hunter M. Hassler, 25, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 11 days confinement. Hassler was given credit for 11 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund.

Aaron Brett Potter, 55, charged with reckless driving, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Potter must pay all monetary obligations in full by the time of a probation hearing on March 7.

