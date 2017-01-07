The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ivan Dale Kanefsky – domestic assault

John Robert Hayes – domestic assault

Carl Smith – capias/bench warrant for manufacture, possession, deliver, sell of a schedule II drugs, failure to appear for driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, speeding 62/30 and violation of the financial responsibility law

Teresa Fay Weaver – violation of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility and driving under the influence

David Lee Johnson – violation of probation for possession of a schedule III drugs

Allison Marie Greene – failure to appear for theft under $500

Arnold Keith Chittum – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Stephanie Ann Willis – failure to appear on a traffic citation for violations of the seat belt and registration laws

Louetta Jane Turner – driving on a revoked license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Michael Anthony Provenza Jr. – fugitive from justice

Sarah Elizabeth Miracle – criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule IV and a schedule V drugs, theft over $500 (shoplifting)

Larry Wayne Runions – burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property over $1,000

Dustin Ray McMurray – outstanding child support attachment, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Rogeer Dale Coffey – two outstanding warrants

Eligtah Cole Pierce – two outstanding warrants

Stephanie Ann Willis – one outstanding warrant

Carl Edward Smith – one outstanding warrant

David L. Johnson – violation of probation

Bradley Chesney – violation of probation

Cathy Hoskins – speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

John Franklin Shiver Jr. – violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

Angela V. Asher – possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs

Robert A. Stilson – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Katie R. Cinniamon – violations of the financial responsibility and license plates (improper display) laws

Hannah M. Harber – violation of the financial responsibility law

Daniel Thomas Sexton Jr. – falsification of a drug test

Tazewell Police Dept.

Lee Earnie Brown – domestic assault of a minor

James David Brown – resisting arrest, public intoxication

Jonathan Robert Gore – driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia

Lynne F. Evans – speeding 75/45, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear on a traffic case

Latoshia Lashay Holland – speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Akalpa Mukherjee – speeding 68/45

Jacob Green – speeding 65/45

Rockie Dean Miniard – speeding 65/45

Sherry Michelle Raines – violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Dominique Rashad Justice – theft of merchandise under $500

Rachel Irene Inman – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jerimiah Daniel Walker – violation of the financial responsibility law

Luke Andrew Evans – violation of the dog leash laws

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Sarah Donielle Jones – driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

