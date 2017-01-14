The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Robert Brian Reece – domestic assault

Cynthia Ann Sharp – burglary, theft of property up to $60,000, theft over $1,000

Jason Andrew Mullins – outstanding child support attachment

Amber Renee Shore – outstanding state warrant for a parole violation involving conspiracy and possession of a schedule II drugs

Joseph Micheal Martin – capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license

John Junior Pridemore – capias/bench warrant for theft and possession charges

Herbert Ricky Irvin – capias/bench warrant for violation of probation for a drug related offense

David Cody Johnson – violations of probation for burglary and vandalism over $1,000

Aimee Jo Brooks – violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear

Juan E. Raygoza – violations of probation for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

Robert Joseph Schettler – failure to appear for possession of a legend drug, a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Tangia A. Ellison – failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule VI drugs and driving on a suspended license

Christopher Carter Cupp – failure to appear for disorderly conduct

DeWayne Edison Webb – failure to appear for a traffic citation

Jessie Lee Owens – possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs

Kenneth Carl Rathbone – theft of property over $1,000 (auto theft)

Shay Archimedes Sterling – driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Joshua Bud Harvey – failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (third offense)

Adam Benjamin Daniels – failure to appear for speeding 94/55

Jonney Lee Sprouls – driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield traffic right of way

Zachary R. Johnson – speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Justin Dwayne Gilbert – speeding 62/45, violation of the registration law

Stephen Curtis Williams – speeding 54/30

Michael A. Mitchell Jr. – speeding 66/45

Edgar Matco Magdaleno – speeding 62/45

Dakota Austin Tolliver – speeding 61/45

Felicia Nicole Cupp – violation of the seat belt law (driver) (second offense)

Gabriel Henley – failure to yield traffic right of way

Matthew Ryan Edwards – theft involving merchandise under $500

Robert Adam Goins – theft involving merchandise under $500

Billy J. Johnson – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jessica Lynn Brown – violation of the registration law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Jennia DeVonne Phipps – criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license, two counts of violations of the traffic control device law, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Levi A. Maloney – felony evading arrest, underage consumption, violations of the light, open container and financial responsibility laws

Justin T. Parks – resisting stop, halt, frisk, violation of the open container law, public intoxication

Christa Jo Estes – driving under the influence

Haley Hopper – speeding 65/45, violation of the registration law

Hannah Ledford – speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Radwa Martin – speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Trevor Devon Brock – speeding 73/45

Brandon Scott Shupe – speeding 68/45

Samantha Francis Jinkins – speeding 67/45

Michael Cory Brock – speeding 65/45 (commercial vehicle)

Charlie T. Hounchell – speeding 65/45 (commercial vehicle)

Bobby Ric King – speeding 65/45

Katherine Reese Capps – speeding 64/45

Kevin D. Bussell – speeding 64/45

John Charles Wheet – speeding 63/45 (commercial vehicle)

Dennis J. Rosenbalm – speeding 63/45

Kayla Ruth Smith – speeding 63/45

Cesar Edgardo Bautista Hernandez – speeding 63/45

Bobby Grubbs – speeding 63/45

Joyce Ann Sturgill – speeding 62/45

Jeffrey Scott Deitsch – speeding 62/45

Devin E. Estes – speeding 61/45

Christine Daniels Fields – violation of the move over law (traffic)

Robin L. Foster – violation of the non – motor vehicle lights law

Haley LeAnn Justice – violation of probation for theft under $500

David Cody Johnson – violation of probation

Zachary E. Fietz – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Shawn Micheal Shepherd – vehicular assault, driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and a schedule II drugs, failure to exercise due care, violations of the seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Lisa Renee Beason – violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender bar, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs and theft under $500

Terry Wayne Robbins – driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, improper passing of a motor vehicle in traffic

Darrell Wayne Elliott – driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

Hannah Nicole Gibson – failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia

Randy Lynn Pratt – outstanding warrant for theft of property under $500

