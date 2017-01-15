Health for the new year

Resolutions are a big part of the new year and to help accomplish some of the common goals of 2017, Servolution Health Services Path to Peace Wellness Center is starting a 12-month program for those who want to work on healthier eating and fitness.

Beginning on Jan. 19, area residents are invited to join the Get Active People (GAP) program which emphasizes implementing a healthier lifestyle.

“I think by doing a year-long program you can really see change. With shorter programs, people lose weight and can gain it back easier but there’s 12 months for this, to make a long-term change for the better,” said Deborah Chumley, wellness director at Servolution.

She believes this is important because physical health is so closely linked to feeling good to maximize daily activities, mental health and family life. She is anticipating between 100 to 300 participants in the GAP program.

GAP participants will meet once a month for a weigh-in and group meetings tailored to specific interests in cooking, making healthy choices and exercise. The meetings will also include a healthy snack and recipe.

“There’s not really a lot of programs that target a healthy lifestyle change in the area, so accountability in teams helps to make a big difference and get people involved and get people to stick with it,” said Chumley.

Classes will include dance, personal training, organic gardening, walking, preparing for a 5K, chronic illness and healthy eating with diabetes and running, to name a few. Chumley hopes to add a few other classes to the lineup as interests of the participants changes. Children as young as 14 are invited to participate in the GAP program. The program is $50 for a single participant or $80 for a couple.

The gym is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call Servolution at 423-419-5072.

Reach Kelsey Gerhardt at 606-302-9093 or on Twitter @kgerhardtmbdn.

Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Deborah Chumley, Servolution Wellness Director, and Dianne Clark, Servolution Volunteer Coordinator, are working together for the new Get Active People program at Servolution beginning Jan. 19.