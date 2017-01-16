Unified effort infuses area nonprofits with more than $1.8 million in support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Any community can only be as strong as its most vulnerable residents. To ensure Kentucky families and residents in need are able to receive necessary assistance, employees of Kentucky Utilities Company and Louisville Gas and Electric Company are sending a surge of support to area nonprofit agencies and organizations across the Bluegrass. Coupled with financial support from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the utilities’ voluntary employee-giving campaign, Power of One, raised more than $1.8 million in contributions.

The contributions will be allocated to the Cumberland Trails United Way and 25 additional nonprofit organizations to support much-needed programs and services in 2017. Those nonprofit organizations impact all 120 counties across Kentucky, more than 50 counties in Indiana, and parts of Virginia.

Cumberland Trails United Way and its affiliates serve Bell, Harlan, Knox and Whitley Counties in Kentucky, Claiborne County, Tennessee and Lee County, Virginia.

“Our employees, union and non-union, have built a culture that embraces being engaged in the communities in which they live and work. Every year they roll up their sleeves to volunteer and open their wallets to help bring positive changes to neighbors and strangers alike,” said Chris Whelan, LG&E and KU vice president of Corporate Communications, and co-chair of the 2016 Power of One campaign.

“It’s our hope that the funds raised by our employees through this unified effort will help strengthen our families across the commonwealth and enhance our communities as a whole,” Whelan said.

Nearly 70 percent of KU and LG&E employees participate in the campaign through payroll deduction — twice the national average for employee participation in charitable giving.

Since 2005, the employee-driven campaign has raised nearly $20 million through payroll deductions, event fundraisers, direct-to-charity donations and support from the LG&E and KU Foundation.

