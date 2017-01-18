WSCC to host pre-inaugural discussion

Walters State Community College invites the public to attend a special pre-inaugural panel discussion of “Peaceful Transitions and American Traditions.”

The discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, in the Chason Lyceum, located in the Dr. Wade McCamey Student Services Building on the Morristown campus.

Panelists include Darrel McGhee, dean of behavioral and social sciences; Dr. Timothy Holder, head of the history department; Marlin Curnutt, director of student success at the college’s Claiborne County Campus and an adjunct instructor of political science. The panel will be moderated by Robert E. Pratt II, assistant professor of speech.

Learn and discuss many aspects of the electoral process, including how the electoral college works and how it compares to the popular vote; contentious elections, including those where one candidate won the electoral college and another won the popular vote; and times where elections where held in the midst of a divided land, including periods following the Civil War and the Vietnam War.

All four panelists are presidential history enthusiasts. McGhee joined Walters State in 2002 and also serves as an associate professor of history. He holds a master’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee and a law degree from Capital University Law School. He previously served as director of investment services for the Bank of Boston in Florida. His graduate thesis looked at the influence campaign contributions had on the savings and loan crisis.

Holder holds a Ph.D. in history and graduate degrees in history and applied theology. He joined Walters State in 2004. He is also the author of several books about presidents, including “Presidential Character” and “Presidential Trivia.” He often speaks to groups about presidential history. He is also an itinerant preacher.

Curnutt holds a M.A. in history from Southeast Missouri State University and an Ed.S. degree from Liberty University. He serves as the advisor to students who attend the Tennessee Intercollegiate Student Legislature in Nashville each year. His graduate thesis focused on the censure of Andrew Jackson by the U.S. Senate. Curnutt joined Walters State in 2006.

Pratt, an instructor of speech, coaches Walters State’s famed debate team. He is a licensed attorney and previously worked as a general practice trial lawyer at the Terry Firm. He also spent nearly a decade as a television news anchor and reporter at WJHL in Johnson City and WVLT in Knoxville. He holds a law degree from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in communications from Morehead State University.

For more information, contact Eileen Bowers at 423- 318-2347 or Eileen.Bowers@ws.edu.

Over 5,900 credit and 4,000 non-credit students attend Walters State. The college has campuses in Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville and Tazewell. It offers over 100 associate degrees and technical certificates. Visit Walters State’s website at ws.edu.

Photo submitted Walters State Community College will sponsor an inauguration-eve discussion on presidential election history. Prepared, and posing with set of Presidential Pez candy dispensers, are, from left, Darrel McGhee, dean of behavioral and social sciences; Robert E. Pratt II, instructor of speech and debate team coach; and Dr. Tim Holder, head of the history department. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WSCC-preinaugural-discussion.jpeg Photo submitted Walters State Community College will sponsor an inauguration-eve discussion on presidential election history. Prepared, and posing with set of Presidential Pez candy dispensers, are, from left, Darrel McGhee, dean of behavioral and social sciences; Robert E. Pratt II, instructor of speech and debate team coach; and Dr. Tim Holder, head of the history department.