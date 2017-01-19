CHS students earn ACT benchmark medals

Claiborne High School recognized several of its seniors who reached or surpassed their ACT benchmarks by Oct. 21, 2016 during the recent ballgame against Cumberland Gap High School.

These benchmarks are scores on the ACT subject-area tests that represent the level of achievement required for students to have a 50 percent chance of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75 percent chance of obtaining a C or higher in corresponding credit-bearing first year college courses. These courses include English Composition, Algebra, Introductory Social Science and Biology.

These academic all-stars were presented with a medal provided by GEARUP TN with the help and assistance of Danna Campbell Smith. Among these students are Sarah Bailey, James Bloye, Michael Bolles, Ashley Brown, Brandi Collins, Travis Duncan Jr., Caleb Gerding, Giselle Ghabussi, Blake Hill, Taylore Keck, Rene Martin, Trey Mason, Beth Massengill, Remington Mountain, Baylee Neely, Logan Neely, Allison Noah, Jade Noah, Austin Painter, Jordan Rose, Jacob Runions, Abbigail Singleton, Zach Spurlock, Matthew Walker, Summer Walker, Ashton Williams, Austin Williams and Matthew Williams.

