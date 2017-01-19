Man guilty of child rape

A Campbell County man has been found guilty of child rape.

A jury found Norman C. Good, of Jacksboro, guilty Thursday afternoon after a two-day trial.

According to a release from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Good was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, 14 counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton ordered Good into immediate custody of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office where he will await sentencing. The sentencing date is scheduled for March 6.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Jacksboro Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Children’s Center was also an integral part of the investigation and trial, according to the release. At trial, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Lindsey Cadle and Meredith Slemp.