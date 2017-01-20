Commissioner Ann Bowling retires

Claiborne commissioner Ann Shumate Bowling has submitted her letter of resignation from the third district seat she has held for many years.

Bowling states “health reasons” in her resignation letter as the reason for her decision to step down.

The letter, submitted to the Claiborne Finance Department on Jan. 9, came a bit too late in the monthly meetings cycle to allow the necessary time to advertise the seat prior to the next commission meeting.

The official acceptance of the resignation is expected to occur during the Jan. 23 meeting. However, a replacement for the third district seat will be appointed during the February meeting of the commission.

On the agenda is a resolution requesting that the Tennessee General Assembly and Governor Bill Haslam uphold prior state legislation deeming marriage to be solely between a man and a woman.

The resolution, sponsored by commissioner Dennis Estes, cites the United States Supreme Court decision to allow a case of same-sex marriage to be legally binding.

The Estes resolution also pledges “legal and political assistance to anyone who refuses to follow” the ruling for constitutionally protected reasons. The document appeals to the U.S. Congress to “correct the Supreme Court’s usurpation of power.”

The commission will be mulling a resolution whose ‘parent’ one was actually adopted in 2004. The new resolution, sponsored by commissioner Gary Poore, allows repairs by the Claiborne Highway Department of non-county roadways.

Apparently, road superintendent Ronnie Pittman requested the new resolution so that his department may gravel lanes leading to such places as cemeteries. The resolution would also allow the road department to gravel driveways belonging to those needing a clear pathway for ‘health-related’ crises.

If adopted, the new resolution will allow Pittman to address drainage and silt problems, as well. His crew will be able to shovel up gravel that has run from driveways into roads, allowing clearing of the roadways by replacing the runoff gravel back onto the residential drive.

State laws currently exist that allow counties to perform these types of duties. However, Pittman apparently wanted ‘clean’ language in Claiborne County law so that potential ‘misunderstandings’ could be alleviated.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Claiborne Commission begins at 6:30 p.m. on Jan 23 inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend these monthly meetings.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

Same-sex marriage, highway department on commission agenda