The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

>>>>>

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

>>>>>>>

Kevin DeWayne Lawson – violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender bar, driving on a revoked license (two separate citations)

Kelvin Lynn Chumley – driving under the influence, violations of probation for driving under the influence and theft under $500, failure to appear for driving under the influence and theft of property

Derick Canada Brown – capias/bench warrant for drug-related violation of probation, failure to appear for driving under the influence, following a motor vehicle too closely and violation of the financial responsibility law

Lee Lincoln Evans – capias/bench warrant, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Tyler Scott Gilliam – violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence, speeding 77/55, speeding 70/55 and violations of the registration, financial responsibility and ten day address change laws

David Todd Giles – violation of probation for failure to satisfy

Lucas Robert Roark – failure to appear for vandalism and violation of the financial responsibility law

Courtney Pearl Evans – failure to appear for speeding 79/55 and violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Marla Ann Moore – failure to appear for speeding

Tracy D. Leach – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt (second offense), driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Elizabeth Rachell Rutherford – failure to appear for public intoxication

Kimberly Susan Evans – driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Ross Allen Smith – driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Benny Wayne Lane – driving on a revoked license

Willie James Smith – driving on a suspended license

>>>>>>>

New Tazewell Police Dept.

>>>>>>>

Thomas Dean Cole – aggravated burglary, vandalism under $500

Ronnie Lynn Foister – outstanding child support attachment

James Edward McGhee – outstanding child support attachment (out of Grainger County)

Harold Wayne Anglian – violation of probation (out of Washington County)

Jeffery Charles Burger – failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Peggy Michelle Smith – failure to appear for disorderly conduct

Abby Chittum – speeding 52/30, violations of the driver’s license and registration laws

Seth Walker DeLaney – speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Lesley Christine Hand – speeding 52/30

Justin F. Lifford – speeding 65/45

Tyler B. Wynn – speeding 63/45

Matthew Kirkland – violations of the seat belt (driver), light, registration and 30 day resident (address change) laws

Tyler Hatmaker – violations of the light and 30 day resident (address change) laws

George Thomas Hurst – violation of the traffic control device (stop sign) law

Deborah Shantay Thompson – violation of the traffic control device (stop sign) law

Brandon Gene Miller – following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jolynne Mills – possession of a schedule II drugs

Dorthy Childress – possession of a schedule II drugs

Dustin Benny McDonald – simple possession of a schedule VI drugs, violations of probation for burglary and theft over $1,000

Lisa Renee Beason – theft involving merchandise

Jessie Charles Rowland – violations of the muffler, registration and financial responsibility laws

Bryston Hunter Wilson – violations of the muffler and registration laws

Savannah N. Fultz – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Carolyn Frances Brock – violation of the financial responsibility law

>>>>>>>

Tazewell Police Dept.

>>>>>>>

Joshua Ryan Noe – criminal impersonation, resisting arrest

Thomas Estill Keith – simple possession of a schedule III drugs

Philip Alves – speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Tiffany Nicole Ramsey – speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Casey J. Neal – speeding 55/45, simple possession of a schedule VI drugs

Seth Patrick Hauser – speeding 66/45

Megan J. Knuckles – speeding 64/45

Eric Braden – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Yong Suk Lambert – violation of the traffic control device law

Gavin S. Eysler – violation of the registration law

>>>>>>>

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

>>>>>>>

Danielle Brooke Herron – failure to appear for speeding and driving on a revoked license

http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Public-Records-2.jpg