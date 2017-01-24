Estep clears docket of pleas

Judge Robert Estep cleared his daily docket recently of plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne County Sessions Court.

Ivan D. Kanefsky, 36, charged with assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 17 days confinement. Kanefsky was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Kanefsky is barred from any contact with his victims and must stay away from their residence.

Dawn Michelle Kitts, 44, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Kitts was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

John C. Marlow, 30, charged with violation of the Big Game Tagging Law, was sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Marlow must meet all monetary obligations by April 13.

Chelsie E. Johnson, 37, charged with violation of the Big Game Tagging Law, was sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Johnson must pay all court costs in full by a hearing on April 13.

Casey Lee Johnson, 35, charged with violation of the Big Game Tagging Law, was sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Johnson must forfeit a pair of seized antlers and must pay all court costs in full by April 13.

James Tristen Rouse, 19, charged with reckless endangerment and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days of confinement. Rouse may be given credit for jail time if he completes an inpatient rehabilitation program. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines beginning on March 19. He must have no contact with his victims and is barred from their property.

James Paul Harrell, 40, charged with criminal impersonation and possession of a schedule II drugs, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 100 days confinement. Harrell was given credit for 48 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines upon release. This case runs concurrently with a prior violation of probation one.

Lawrence Parks, 32, charged with criminal impersonation, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation. Parks was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Parks is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Joshua Noe, 31, charged with resisting arrest without a weapon, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation. Noe must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb. 10.

Michael D. Reece, 48, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation with 90 days confinement. Reece was given credit for any jail time served since Oct. 17. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb. 9.

Joseph Micheal Martin, 38, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Martin was given credit for 30 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb. 9.

Melissa Sue Clark, 29, charged with possession of a schedule II drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Clark was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb. 10. Clark forfeits all drugs and money seized by the New Tazewell Police Department.

Dustin Benny McDonald, 25, charged with possession of a schedule VI drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. McDonald was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines within 30 days after release. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Michael Parker, 25, charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Parker must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb. 10.

Nicholas A. Blackwell, 37, charged with two counts of theft under $500, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation. Blackwell must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on Feb 10. He forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund.

